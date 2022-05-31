EC Infosystems, a VertexOne Company, Participates in Two Speaking Events at CHARGE North America

As headline sponsor, VertexOne will discuss the importance of

branding and digital transformation alongside other energy leaders

at one of North America's preeminent energy gatherings.

DALLAS, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VertexOne , the leading provider of enhanced SaaS solutions for the utility and energy industry, will lead two speaking events at this year's CHARGE Energy Branding North America conference , held June 1-2 at The Royal Sonesta in Houston, Texas.

As the headline sponsor of this year's conference, VertexOne's participation will include booths during registration, an exhibition opening on both days and presentations showcasing the importance of digital transformation and how continuous improvement in technologies and processes used by energy companies can innovate the customer experience.

VertexOne's topics will include how the energy sector must continue to become more agile and proactive as digital experiences increasingly shape customer attitudes throughout North America. As the energy markets race toward digital transformation, companies must prioritize cutting inefficiencies and streamlining processes while bolstering the customer experience and engagement. Ananda Goswami and McKenzie Meek will be offering their perspectives and personal insights into how companies can embrace these new opportunities to establish strong brand identities and deliver exceptional customer service, experiences and protections.

"I'm excited to speak at one of North America's leading energy events, surrounded by innovators and energy leaders who share a similar affinity toward innovation, commitment and engagement for the deregulated energy market," said Ananda Goswami. VertexOne SVP of Retail. "I am honored to participate in such an influential event in the energy space, and look forward to meeting with potential new partners, customers, skilled talent and industry leaders who will help VertexOne realize its vision of helping utilities revolutionize and improve the customer and staff experience."

VertexOne's CHARGE schedule of events and speakers is as follows:

Day One - June 1

9:30-9:50 a.m. EST — Keynote: Digital empowerment and your bottom line

Non-energy experiences, especially digital ones, increasingly shape modern consumer attitudes. As a result, consumers expect far greater agency and control than ever before, and energy markets have been racing to catch up.

What tangible value is digital empowerment driving for your business? Furthermore, what level of control and transparency is meaningful enough to strengthen a brand?

Led by: McKenzie Meek, Market Strategy Manager

Day Two - June 2

9:15-9:45 a.m. EST — Panel: Fine-tune operations to supercharge customer engagement value

Continuous improvement and an eye toward cutting inefficiency will be essential to optimizing your business. But how confident are you in the technologies and processes at your disposal? Have you optimized all consumer engagement touchpoints?

In this new session, we will examine perspectives from major retailers (residential and C&I) as they assess the value and utility of the latest tools available for increasing operations efficiency, streamlining processes, eliminating waste and balancing greater CX returns.

Moderated by: Ananda Goswami, SVP Retail Sales

Other panelists: Shannon Binns, Director of Remittance & Collections, ENGIE; Lindsey Margiotta, Chief Operating Officer, True Power; and Don Whaley, President, OhmConnect Energy

About VertexOne

VertexOne is a recognized leader in SaaS platforms for critical business processes of utilities and retail energy companies across North America. VertexOne offers a wide range of innovative services and solutions, including the VertexOne Complete™️ SaaS Solution for Utilities, comprised of the Customer Information System (CIS), Mobile Workforce Management (MWM), Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), Meter Data Management (MDM), Digital Customer Engagement and Customer Self Service. These solutions help utilities and energy companies deliver a compelling customer experience, reduce the cost to serve, increase operational efficiency, improve customer satisfaction and drive their operations forward. Through the VertexOne Complete™ SaaS offering, VertexOne takes on the heavy lifting of keeping current with the rapid pace of technology changes so that utilities and energy companies don't have to. This gives our customers more time to focus on their core business while leaving the technology to us. For our deregulated energy clients, this also means garnering a greater competitive advantage. For more information, visit https://www.vertexone.net.

