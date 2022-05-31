Commonwealth Hotels Appoints Isaiah Lewis as General Manager of The Hampton Inn by Hilton Louisville Airport

COVINGTON, Ky., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Commonwealth Hotels announced today that Isaiah Lewis has been appointed the general manager of the Hampton Inn by Hilton Louisville Airport. https://www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/cvgca-courtyard-cincinnati-airport/ Mr. Lewis brings over 6 years of hospitality experience to his new role as general manager having previously served as the general manager for Malcolm Bryant Corporation at the Hampton Inn Louisville Northeast.

Newly Appointed General Manager in Louisville, KY (PRNewswire)

"We are excited to welcome Mr. Lewis to the team," said Jennifer Porter, chief operating officer for Commonwealth Hotels. "This is a pivotal time for our organization, and we welcome Isaiah's experience as we continue to grow our portfolio." As general manager, Lewis is responsible for overseeing and executing the hotel and property operations, including staff management, guest satisfaction, and community relations.

Prior to joining The Hampton Inn Louisville Airport, Lewis served in multiple leadership roles with White Lodging Services and the Malcolm Bryant Corporation, LLC. Starting as a front desk clerk at the Louisville Marriott Downtown in 2016, Lewis worked his way up the hospitality ladder until becoming general manager of several Hampton Inns. Lewis holds several bachelor's degrees in English, Political Science, and Spanish from the University of Louisville. Lewis resides in Louisville, Kentucky where he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family and friends.

About Commonwealth Hotels, LLC

Commonwealth Hotels, LLC was founded in 1986 and is a proven partner in providing hotel management services with superior financial results. The company has extensive experience managing premium branded full service and select service hotels. Commonwealth Hotels currently manages 61 properties with nearly 7,600 rooms. Additional information may be found at www.commonwealthhotels.com.

