Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity 2022 Works with Stagwell (STGW) as Speakers' Lounge Partner

NEW YORK and CANNES, France, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, is celebrating the in-person return of the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity after two years of virtual programming. To celebrate Cannes Lions 2022, Stagwell is proud to serve as official sponsor of the Cannes Lions Speakers' Lounge.

As the title sponsor of the Speakers' Lounge, Stagwell will welcome and host guests participating in live conversations on the Cannes Lions stages. Stagwell will also have a content studio within the Speakers' Lounge, producing a range of recorded interviews with key talent offering their most compelling insights, distributed across various online channels.

"We're excited to partner with the Festival to bring both the art and science of creativity to life in the Speakers' Lounge. Our goal is to capture insights from the brightest minds and share them widely with our industry," said Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "What better place to create new, meaningful connections than at our industry's premier celebration of creative excellence."

With a number of additional private events and over 75 Stagwell network employees in attendance, this is Stagwell's largest commitment at Cannes Lions to date. Network agencies who are confirmed to attend include:

72andSunny

Allison + Partners

Anomaly

Assembly

Code and Theory

Colle McVoy

Doner

Forsman & Bodenfors

GALE

Ink

Instrument

MMI Agency

Observatory

Veritas

Wolfgang

