TRUMP TO TAKE ON LIZ CHENEY AT WYOMING RALLY AIRING LIVE ON REAL AMERICA'S VOICE

Fastest-growing news network providing wall-to-wall coverage of 45th President's 'Save America' rally in Casper

CENTENNIAL, Colo., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Seeking to oust Rep. Liz Cheney from her seat in Congress, Donald Trump is expected to pull few punches on Saturday as he holds a rally in support of Cheney's primary challenger, Harriet Hageman. Real America's Voice will be airing the rally live across all of its digital media platforms with live coverage of the event beginning at 3pm eastern.

"The political feud between Cheney and Trump is at this point legendary," said Real America's Voice CEO Howard Diamond. "The battle between Trump and Cheney is the war for the heart — and direction — of the GOP, and we're excited to provide our viewers with front-row access to what will undoubtedly be an electric event."

Full wall-to-wall LIVE coverage of Trump's May 28 rally in Casper, Wyoming will air from 3pm eastern to 8pm eastern. Ed Henry and Karyn Turk will anchor the coverage on-site, with assistance from David Oliver in the Denver studio. Reporter Ben Bergquam will also be on-site.

LIVE team coverage of the Casper, Wyoming "Save America Rally" begins Saturday, May 28 at 3:00 pm EDT. Stream online at http://realamericasvoice.com or on DISH Ch. 219, Pluto TV Ch. 240, Samsung TV Plus Ch. 1029, The Roku Channel Ch. 175, SelectTV Ch. 106, as well as Apple TV, Fire TV, and Roku streaming devices.

