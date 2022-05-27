KDx Diagnostics Inc. and UroGPO Announce a Partnership to Offer the URO17® NON-INVASIVE Urine Test for Bladder Cancer in the United States

SAN JOSE, Calif. and CLEVELAND, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KDx Diagnostics and UroGPO announced today the partnership to provide the URO17® test (Research Use Only in the US) for the detection of bladder cancer. URO17® is a non-invasive urine test with high sensitivity and negative predicted value (NPV) that can be used to determine the status of active bladder cancer and to improve patient diagnosis. This is also likely to improve the treatment path as URO17® is also now available as a Laboratory Developed Test (LDT) in the United States. UroGPO will offer reagents and information for the URO17® test to the members of their Group Purchasing Organization.

With over 85,000 new cases of bladder cancer in the United States every year the most common symptom of bladder cancer is hematuria, or blood in the urine, and patients with hematuria need to be subjected to invasive cystoscopic procedures even though a large majority of patients with micro-hematuria will not have bladder cancer. The URO17® test, and its high sensitivity and NPV for bladder cancer, will assist in ruling these patients out for unnecessary cystoscopy and its invasive procedure and in turn reduce the work-up.

"We are very excited to partner with UroGPO, the premier urology network and group purchasing organization in the US, to make our URO17® test and information available to their network of clinical laboratories. Through UroGPO, the urology laboratories will have direct access to ordering with a special in-network pricing which will facilitate the availability of URO17® to the urologists," says Sholeh Jahanfard, President of KDx Diagnostics Inc.

"UroGPO is happy to present this new partnership to our membership. The URO17® test adds efficiency and precision to the care of patients with bladder cancer. KDx has taken steps to remove barriers of access for both physicians and patients which will ultimately benefit patient outcomes, improve quality of life, and even mortality," says Palmer DePetro, Sr. Director, Contracting at Specialty Networks.

About KDx Diagnostics Inc.

Founded in 2017, KDx is focused on developing non-invasive cancer tests to improve early detection and therapy decisions in cancer. The URO17® bladder cancer test developed by KDx may prove to be the most sensitive and specific for bladder cancer developed to date. KDx plans to develop tests based on the same biomarker for other platforms and sample types and expand its product line into other cancer diagnostic tests. URO17® is available as LDT in the U.S.

About UroGPO

UroGPO, a Specialty Networks Company, is the first and largest urology-specific Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) in the United States, comprised of more than 700 of the largest, most progressive independent urology practices in the country. Our membership includes more than 7,500 urology providers, including 4,000 practicing urologists in 3,200 locations spanning 49 states. UroGPO is committed to helping urology groups remain independent by providing them with pre-negotiated purchasing contracts, development of new revenue streams such as In-Office Dispensing of Oral therapeutics, Clinical Guideline Development, and other resources in all areas of urology. The goals of UroGPO are to build stronger patient relationships by improving patient care, make significant positive impacts on in-practice operational efficiencies and streamline operational costs.

About Specialty Networks

Specialty Networks brings together the functional expertise of UroGPO, GastroGPO, PPS Analytics, and SN Research to deliver innovative and meaningful solutions for independent specialty providers. Specialty Networks serves a highly specialized member network of 765+ physician group practices consisting of over 7,700 providers in urology and gastroenterology. Specialty Networks' mission is to help create clinical, economic, and operational value for our members leading to a positive patient impact.

