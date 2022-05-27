Direct Digital Holdings to Participate in the Loop Capital Markets 2022 Investor Conference

HOUSTON, May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT), a leading advertising and marketing technology platform, today announced that Mark Walker, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Direct Digital Holdings, will participate in the Loop Capital Markets 2022 Investor Conference on June 2, 2022 to be held at The Westin New York in Times Square.

Direct Digital Holdings (Nasdaq: DRCT) brings state-of-the-art supply- and demand-side advertising platforms together under one umbrella company. The holding group's supply-side platform Colossus SSP offers advertisers of all sizes extensive reach within general market and multicultural media properties. Its operating companies Huddled Masses and Orange142 deliver significant ROI for middle market advertisers by providing data-optimized programmatic solutions at scale for businesses in sectors that range from energy to healthcare and travel to financial services. Direct Digital Holdings' buy-side solutions manages over 200 clients daily, and the sell-side solution serves over 80,000 advertisers generating over 70+ billion impressions per month across display, CTV, in-app, and other media channels.

