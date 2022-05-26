NATURAL GROCERS® GRANT SUBSIDIZES WOMEN'S ENTRY FEES FOR THE UPCOMING JESSE BLANCARTE TIME TRIAL IN GARDNER, KS

LAKEWOOD, Colo., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Natural Grocers® Cycling Team (with the support of their title sponsor, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.) is proud to support women's bike racing at the 2022 edition of the Jesse Blancarte Memorial 10k Time Trial on May 29th, 2022, near Gardner, Kansas.

Racer, Deana Kelly for the Natural Grocers Cycling Team in a perfect TT position at the Three Bears TT (a race she eventually won). (PRNewswire)

This longtime Kansas City area tradition is a USA Cycling-sanctioned event sponsored by the Blue River Bicycle Club. The event began in the 1990's with a course on the 210 highway along the Missouri River, in Kansas City's Northland. The race was renamed in Blancarte's memory after his death in 2002 and eventually moved to the current location at the New Century Air Center.

A time trial is a unique discipline in the cycling world. Riders start one minute apart on a designated course and race against the clock in a variety of USA Cycling specified categories based on skill, age, aero or non-aero equipment and gender. While the event regularly attracts the area's top cycling talent, it also boasts a beginner and youth-friendly atmosphere. Time trials are especially attractive to those who wish to compete but are not as comfortable in a large rider pack found in events like road races and criteriums.

The Blue River Bicycle Club (under directeur sportif Kevin Kramer) continues their partnership with sponsors Elite Cycling KC and Shawnee Mission Audi. Joining the sponsorship team this year is Natural Grocers organic grocery stores providing a grant for low cost racing opportunities for women. The grant was provided directly to the promoter to subsidize women's entry fees (bringing the cost down from $25 to $10).

Dan Messina, Kansas Team Captain for the Natural Grocers Cycling Team elaborates on the grant, "Women riding and racing bikes is something the Natural Grocers Cycling Team feels very strongly about. In the not too distant past, women and bikes changed the world. When reading about women's cycling pioneers (both past and present), you can't help but heed the call to increase women's representation in cycling. Unfortunately, like many sports, there is still a wide disparity between men's and women's participation numbers. We decided we wanted to do something about it. We've partnered with several Kansas race promoters to subsidize women's entry fees hoping it might entice local women to race, maybe for the first time. We've been doing this in Kansas for the past four years — in addition to supporting an annual women's-only gravel clinic. Come cheer on the racers this Sunday —the first rider is off at 9 AM. Or better yet, join in the fun by signing up to race. We hope to see you there!"

Spectators and participants can look for the Natural Grocers' branded feather flag to find the cycling team at their signature purple tent. The team will have fresh fruit to sample[I] — provided by the Natural Grocers Overland Park store, additional team sponsor samples to share, plus unlimited high-fives.

To register for Sunday's event, please visit: https://www.bikereg.com/blancarte

To learn more about the Natural Grocers cycling team please visit: https://naturalgrocerscyclingteam.com/

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. The Company, founded in 1955, has 162 stores in 20 states. Visit www.NaturalGrocers.com for more information and store locations.

About The Natural Grocers Cycling Team

The Natural Grocers Cycling Team has been a living, pedaling extension of the Company's founding principles since 1987. The squad has a broad range of riders, encompassing all disciplines of cycling. With almost 100 members, you'll spot this team on the trails, the roads, volunteering at events and of course at Natural Grocers stores all around the country to support healthy living on and off the bike. The accomplished, yet welcoming team invites cyclists to join them for local club rides throughout Colorado, Arizona and Kansas City.

[I] Quantity limited to stock on hand. We reserve the right to correct errors. Void where prohibited by law.

Natural Grocers' racer, Michelle Leonard with a podium finish at the Colorado State Road Racing Championships. (PRNewswire)

Natural Grocers (PRNewsfoto/Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cott) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc.