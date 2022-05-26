InventHelp Inventor Develops Massage Device for the Hands & Fingers (HLW-1983)

PITTSBURGH, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a simple way to provide gentle massage therapy for the hands," said an inventor, from Miramar, Fla., "so I invented the MASSAGE GLOVE. My design could help to manage symptoms such as swelling, pain and tingling."

The patent-pending invention provides massage therapy for the fingers and hands. In doing so, it offers pain relief. It also increases circulation in the hands and it reduces fatigue and discomfort. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for individuals who experience pain in the fingers and hands. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HLW-1983, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

