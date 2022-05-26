DATAMARK Selected to Provide Statewide GIS Training for the State of Oklahoma

Firm to offer sessions on GIS standard concepts, applications and sustainability

SANTA ANA, Calif., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DATAMARK, the public safety geographic information systems (GIS) team of Michael Baker International, announced today that the State of Oklahoma has selected the firm to provide continued state-wide training on GIS standard concepts, applications and sustainability.

"Now, more than ever, we have the tools and technology to provide timely and accurate emergency response services by connecting with today's digital society," said Leigh TeWinkle, Associate Vice President of PMO at DATAMARK. "DATAMARK has established itself as the go-to authority on GIS data for public safety and the training courses provided by our knowledgeable staff for the State of Oklahoma will grow the skills, productivity and confidence of public safety professionals."

DATAMARK has longstanding expertise in providing quality GIS services that are mission critical to call routing, dispatch and response. Through their partnership with the State of Oklahoma, the firm will offer the following courses:

GIS Standard Concept Training, covering the Oklahoma Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) GIS Standard

GIS Standard Applications Training, intended to train a novice GIS user on the specific applications used to create the proper datasets that will meet the Oklahoma NG9-1-1 GIS Standard

GIS Sustainability Training, providing guidance on how local jurisdictions can upload their local data to a state database

"Consistency is very important to the State of Oklahoma. In order to provide consistency, we have to provide the same message through training," said Lance Terry, Oklahoma State 9-1-1 Coordinator. "DATAMARK showed great success in the first phase of our GIS technical training. We are excited to work with them on phase 2 of this invaluable training. "

DATAMARK supports addressing authorities, public-safety answering points (PSAPs) and GIS analysts in the successful transition to NG9-1-1. Its data-forward, purpose-built and configurable solutions provide the highest levels of public safety GIS data completeness and accuracy needed to support the requirements for any NG9-1-1 system.

About DATAMARK

As trusted advisors in public safety, DATAMARK brings comprehensive, real-world expertise in police, fire, EMS and 9-1-1 leadership roles to Next Generation 9-1-1 transitions. The DATAMARK team leads the industry by shaping rules and legislation, and by building a suite of products and services that ensure accurate emergency response location data in life-critical situations. DATAMARK empowers its team and stakeholder partners to foster trusted relationships and cultivate data integrity for informed decision making. DATAMARK, the public safety GIS team of Michael Baker International, has decades of proven experience in mission-critical government addressing projects. The team works with clients to solve their complex needs, from data quality checks and addressing to workflow analysis and more. Learn more about the company at www.datamarkgis.com and follow DATAMARK on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Michael Baker International

Michael Baker International is a leading provider of engineering and consulting services. The firm's Practices encompass all facets of infrastructure, including design, civil engineering, planning, architecture, environmental, construction and program management. For more than 80 years, the company has been a trusted partner, providing comprehensive services and solutions to commercial clients and all branches of the military, as well as federal, state and municipal governments. Embracing emerging technologies and the latest innovations – like intelligent transportation and design-build project delivery – Michael Baker is an industry leader that delivers expertise and quality. The firm's more than 3,000 employees across nearly 100 locations are committed to Making a Difference for clients and communities through a culture of innovation, collaboration and technological advancement while Reimagining Michael Baker to become a full-service engineering and consulting firm over the next five years. To learn more, visit https://mbakerintl.com/ .

