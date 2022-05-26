Cadmium Unveils 2022 Conference Schedule

Hundreds of event and learning technology professionals will convene at Cadmium Spark, July 25-26 in Washington D.C.

FOREST HILL, Md., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cadmium unveiled today the schedule for their annual conference, which will take place from July 25-26 at Nationals Park in Washington D.C. Entitled Cadmium Spark, the two-day conference will offer event and learning technology professionals numerous informational sessions, workshops, panel discussions, and more.

Cadmium Logo (PRNewsfoto/Cadmium) (PRNewswire)

Cadmium Spark marks the first annual conference that the leading software provider has opened up to a broader audience than users of its technology. Event, hospitality, and continuing education professionals from across the country are welcome to attend.

The first day of the conference will conclude with a keynote address from Michelle Mason, FASAE, CAE, President and CEO of ASAE: The Center for Association Leadership. Her address, "Looking Ahead at the Future of Associations," will evaluate the evolving value proposition of professional and trade organizations as well as new technology for navigating the changing association landscape.

Presentations and workshops at Cadmium Spark will center on innovative uses of event and learning technology that generate more revenue, drive customer engagement, and lower operational costs.

Other highlights of the schedule include:

"Protecting Your Event Data" by K.C. Hopson, MS, CMP, Vice President of Data Security and Compliance, and Nicholas Torres , MS, A-CSM, Technical Onboarding Team Lead at Cadmium

Anne Orban , MS, Web Content Administrator at the "Beyond Google Translate: Better Tools to Translate Scientific Content" by Aubrey Shoe, MA, CHCP, Medical Education Program Manager, and, MS, Web Content Administrator at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer

"The Do's and Don'ts of Virtual and Hybrid Events" by Monte Evans , MS, Senior Vice President of Video Technology at Cadmium

Networking opportunities, rapid-fire idea exchanges, learning labs, and more will punctuate the schedule.

"We're delighted to welcome a broader audience than ever before to our annual conference," said Cristyn Johnson, Director of Education and Engagement at Cadmium. "Cadmium Spark will be an invaluable opportunity for meeting planners and continuing education professionals understand how to achieve success in our evolving industry."

Early bird pricing is available to attendees registering before June 19th, 2022. Interested individuals can register here.

Organizations interested in exhibiting at or sponsoring Cadmium Spark should send inquiries to Paul Zickert at paul.zickert@gocadmium.com.

About Cadmium

Cadmium simplifies the production of live, hybrid and virtual events and maximizes the value of online learning with a single, flexible platform designed to capture the chemistry of people, ideas and knowledge. The company's software products are trusted by more than 1000 content-driven organizations worldwide to generate revenue, drive customer retention, and lower operational costs for their events and education initiatives. For more information, visit https://gocadmium.com.

Contact:

Jessie Reyes | Cadmium

jessie.reyes@gocadmium.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cadmium