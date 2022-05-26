Big Wins for SAFE Cities Movement

The first U.S. state legislature, one of the first refinery cities, four new Canadian cities, and many more take action to stop fossil fuel expansion & fast-track clean energy

RICHMOND, Calif., May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, Richmond, California became the 51st community around the world – and one of the first frontline refinery communities – to endorse the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty and commit to SAFE Cities policies. To honor this leadership and momentum, SAFE Cities, Stand.earth, and the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative have announced they will host a live online event today, Thursday, May 26 at 9:30 AM PT/12:30 ET.

In April and May alone, 10 new governments in Canada and the US have introduced or passed resolutions naming the need to move off fossil fuels. Many of these are also home to existing or developing actionable policies that stop fossil fuel expansion and accelerate a just transition to renewable energy. This leadership by local and subnational governments and advocates shows how the tide is turning against powerful fossil fuels interests.

Anne Pernick, SAFE Cities and Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Community Manager at Stand.earth:

"Each of these jurisdictions is taking responsibility for moving beyond fossil fuels, using their authority to protect the health and safety of their communities as well as global climate. They are working for a secure future where their neighbors and people around the world, especially those most vulnerable, are safe from the impacts of fossil fuels and climate change. SAFE Cities is honored to support their leadership."

Eduardo Martinez, Vice Mayor of Richmond, CA:

"In Richmond, we banned coal shipments from our port. We passed an all-electric policy for new buildings. These policies protect our community and global climate. We are one of the first refinery cities to endorse the Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty because we need action by every level of government to move us off fossil fuels and to a cleaner, safer future."





SAFE Cities supports the work of these and other local and subnational government leaders and advocates with technical, policy, communications, and organizing assistance, and by creating opportunities for local climate and environmental leaders to connect and collaborate on creating policies to stop fossil fuel expansion and phase out fossil fuels.

