TDS names John N. Greene, Jr., Ph.D. vice president of enterprise diversity, equity, and inclusion

CHICAGO, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Telephone and Data Systems, Inc (NYSE:TDS) has named John N. Greene, Jr., Ph.D. vice president of enterprise diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I). Dr. Greene will report to Daniel J. DeWitt, senior vice president of human resources. He will assume full responsibility of the TDS and OneNeck IT Solutions diversity, equity, and inclusion program. Dr. Greene will also work collaboratively with the TDS business units, coordinating and communicating DE&I activities, while providing strategic recommendations to key stakeholders at all levels of the organization.

"This is a positive step forward for the TDS family of companies in our diversity, equity, and inclusion program," said DeWitt. "John brings a wealth of knowledge, and his wide-ranging human capital experience will be invaluable as we seek to improve inclusiveness and diverse representation throughout our enterprise."

Dr. Greene will work with the TDS Corporate Relations team on the social category of TDS' environment, social, and governance (ESG) program, developing strategies, definitions, and analyzing metrics regarding human capital management.

Before joining TDS, Dr. Greene was principal at i5 Consulting, headquartered in Milwaukee, WI, delivering talent and organizational development services to for-profit, non-profit, and governmental entities. Dr. Greene spent 12 years in leadership at Johnson Controls, where he was last vice president of global workforce diversity.

John began his post-graduate career in the U.S. Navy as a clinical psychologist, attaining the rank of Lieutenant Commander. John has a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Michigan, and a Master of Arts and Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from the University of Alabama. He is a frequent speaker and lecturer on topics of DE&I, organizational effectiveness and strategy. He serves on the Board of New Beginnings are Possible.

About TDS

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (TDS), a Fortune 1000® company, provides wireless; broadband, video and voice; and hosted and managed services to approximately 6 million connections nationwide through its businesses, UScellular, TDS Telecom, and OneNeck IT Solutions. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Chicago, TDS employed approximately 8,800 associates as of March 31, 2022.

For more information about TDS and its subsidiaries, visit:

TDS: www.tdsinc.com

UScellular: www.uscellular.com

TDS Telecom: www.tdstelecom.com

OneNeck IT Solutions: www.oneneck.com

View original content:

SOURCE Telephone and Data Systems