Suade has appointed two industry leaders - Harry Chopra as Chief Client Officer (CCO) and Fred Becker as Chief Operating Officer (COO) - as part of its fast-moving expansion strategy

LONDON and NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Suade, a globally recognised leader in risk and regulatory technology, announced that it has enhanced its Executive Management Team with the appointments of Harry Chopra as Chief Client Officer and Fred Becker as Chief Operating Officer, to drive performance and growth across its global operations.

Mr. Chopra comes with over 30 years of experience leading sales organisations globally for large market intelligence firms in capital markets and ESG data sets along with high growth firms in enterprise software from time spent at S&P and Adenza (formerly AxiomSL). His background includes risk management, regulatory reporting, as well as investment management at Citi. Mr. Chopra has a proven track record in transforming sales functions and building high-performance teams, enabling growth by focusing on delivering value and adapting to client needs.

Mr. Chopra is based in New York. As the CCO, he will oversee Suade's global business development efforts, go-to-market strategies, and delivery of superior customer experiences, which will contribute to building a momentum that will allow Suade to achieve its ambitious growth objectives.

Diana Paredes, Chief Executive Officer of Suade, commented: "I am thrilled to see Harry joining Suade as CCO. The need for transformative data-driven regulatory modernisation has never been greater, as legacy systems erode the effectiveness of financial firms' ability to comply quickly and accurately with evolving regulatory requirements. As we continue to build new Natural Language Processing / Machine Learning capabilities into our platform, expand open-source data standards (FIRE), and integrate with more technology partners, we anticipate demand to grow exponentially. I welcome Harry and we are excited for the next chapter of Suade's growth."

"Suade continues to set the bar high on innovation," Mr. Chopra noted. "With its proven technology and an outstanding team of experts across the world, Suade has earned a reputation for being focused on addressing client needs given its ability to harness the power of FIRE and state-of-the-art automation that drive powerful outcomes for regulatory requirements. I look forward to bringing the benefits of a modernised platform to more organisations globally, as we anticipate another strong year and aim to strengthen our team to meet market demands."

Mr. Becker, an experienced operational technology leader, has spent over 20 years scaling high-growth technology firms including Skype and Symphony. Prior to joining Suade, Mr. Becker held various positions with leading FinTech companies across North America and Europe, where he focused on supporting strategic change and operational resilience. In the newly created COO role, Mr. Becker will be responsible for designing and implementing business operations, establishing policies that promote company culture and contributing to overall business strategy.

"On the heels of achieving tremendous 2021 milestones, I am delighted to welcome Fred as we look to expand into further geographies and across global regulatory jurisdictions", remarked Ms. Paredes. "His background in strategy and resilience, along with international experience makes him the best choice to steer our strategies with a focus on operational excellence, growth, and sustainability. We have no doubt that his expertise will prove invaluable in increasing our global footprint as industry demand is soaring for innovative solutions that enable firms to optimise capital returns while meeting regulatory requirements."

"Suade is on an extremely fast growth trajectory because it enables financial firms to embrace a sustainable regulatory ecosystem that transforms compliance into business value," said Mr. Becker. "Our technology allows executives to focus resources on critical business initiatives without spending time on manual processes that hamper their ability to demonstrate end-to-end regulatory compliance. I am excited about the opportunity to join the team and help them in both realising the company's potential and participating in its evolution as a RegTech leader."

About Suade

Founded in 2014, Suade, leading RegTech firm, stands apart by transforming the industry's approach to regulatory compliance. Harnessing the power of Suade's technology with an intelligent data-driven-platform and the utilisation of Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning (ML), enables financial firms to achieve efficiency ratio objectives, gain greater business insights while insulating them from regulatory change.

Suade's approach to data discipline is rooted in its Financial Regulation (FIRE) Data Standardisation, the only global open-source regulatory data harmonisation that brings together regulators and financial institutions to a congruent set of data definitions and properties. Building on FIRE, Suade leverages the latest technologies to streamline compliance, enhance automation, accelerate processing speed, and transparently manage a wide range of risks across jurisdictions.

Suade, recognised as a Global Innovator by the World Economic Forum, serves a global clientele of financial institutions with a presence in the UK, Europe, North America, and Asia.

