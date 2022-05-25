On Lok CELEBRATES Returns Live and In-Person on Thursday, May 26

Proceeds and donations from annual gala support activities, classes, meals, and services to Bay Area seniors in need

SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On Lok will host its annual gala, On Lok CELEBRATES, at City View at the Metreon this Thursday, May 26th. The event is returning to a live, in-person setting this year, and will include a networking reception featuring live music by Raquel Berlind & Trio Florencio, auction & fund-a-need emceed by Warriors "Hype Man" Franco Finn, and an after-party with music by DJ Lamont.

On Lok CELEBRATES brings together friends, community partners, seniors, staff, and volunteers for a magical evening to celebrate the community and On Lok services and programs for Bay Area seniors. Gala proceeds and donations support On Lok activities, classes, meals, and services to seniors in need.

"We are thrilled to be able to come together this year in person with staff, partners, volunteers, and supporters, and celebrate the efforts of our community to keep seniors safe and supported in these challenging times," said Grace Li, CEO of On Lok. "Over the past year, On Lok has continued to innovate around programs and services that keep seniors active, connected, and nurtured, while also keeping them safe, and look forward to coming together in a night of celebration to acknowledge and applaud these efforts."

This year's gala is the first time the annual event has been in-person since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Event sponsors include:

Title Sponsor : Sisters of the Holy Family

Platinum Sponsors : Daniel Riley & Irene Yee Riley and Waymo

Pearl Sponsors : Goldman Sachs, Grace Li & Family, Robert J. Louie Memorial Fund, Lonny & Nadyne Orona Family Foundation, Sutter Health, Dr. Wellman & Mrs. Mildred Tsang Family Foundation

Diamond Sponsors : J.P. Morgan and MBH Architects

Jade Sponsors: John Blazek & Mark Andrews , Brown & Brown, By the Bay Health, Cain Brothers , Center for Elders' Independence, Chao Suet Foundation & Poon Foundation, City View at Metreon, Institute on Aging, Eileen Kunz & Doug Humphrey , Ben Lui & Karen Lai , Dr. Jay Luxenberg & Mrs. Jan Luxenberg , National Center for Lesbian Rights, Sequoia Living, Stanford Health Care, Sharon Yow & Wilson Tang .

On Lok was founded 50 years ago with the belief that every individual should be empowered to age at home with dignity and independence. On Lok founded PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly), a full-service healthcare program that includes medical, home care, transportation, and other support services for frail seniors, which allows eligible seniors to live at home, for as long as possible. The nonprofit also provides health programs, wellness classes, activities, case management services and meals for active seniors.

While the in-person gala is currently sold out, interested parties can be added to the ticket waitlist by emailing events@onlok.org.

Additionally, interested persons can help On Lok support seniors by making a donation. Donation levels range and support the purchase and delivery of remote activity kits for seniors, enrollment for a senior in a six-week chronic disease self-management workshop, virtual programs for seniors to prevent social isolation, and the delivery of 300 hot and nutritious meals to homebound seniors. For additional information and to donate visit https://support.onlok.org/e/EI8Zfg.

About On Lok

On Lok is a nonprofit organization that empowers older adults to age with dignity and independence. With 50 years of experience, On Lok is a trusted resource in San Francisco, Santa Clara County, and the Tri-City area of Alameda County. On Lok founded and still operates the Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE), which allows eligible seniors to live at home for as long as possible by providing comprehensive medical care and social services. On Lok 30th Street Senior Center, the largest multipurpose senior center in San Francisco, provides a second home, health programs, activities, and case management services to active seniors. The On Lok Mission Nutrition Program provides more than 250,000 meals annually to seniors through its dining locations and meal delivery program. For more information, please visit www.onlok.org.

