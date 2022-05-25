InventHelp Inventor Develops New Child Safety Seat for Vehicles (MBQ-126)

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I thought there could be an easier way for a parent to attend to a child's needs while driving in the car," said an inventor, from Yonkers, N.Y., "so I invented the Child Sidecar Safety Seat. My design offers a convenient alternative to securing the child in the back seat."

The invention provides a new child safety seat for use in vehicles. In doing so, it enables the child to safely sit in the front seat. As a result, it helps to protect a child in the event of an accident with airbag deployment and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for parents with young children and infants. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Manhattan sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-MBQ-126, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

