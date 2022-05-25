BlackBerry to hold Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 22, 2022

WATERLOO, ON, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) will hold its Annual General and Special Meeting (AGM) virtually, on June 22, 2022, at 1:00 pm ET. The live audio webcast can be accessed at https://web.lumiagm.com/471368818.

Non-registered or beneficial shareholders who wish to vote at the meeting must appoint themselves as proxyholder by delivering a form of proxy and registering online at http://www.computershare.com/BlackBerry with Computershare Investor Services before 2:00 pm ET, June 20, 2022.

For more information, including a user guide with additional details on how to join the AGM, whether you are a registered shareholder, a non-registered or beneficial shareholder, or a guest, visit BlackBerry.com/Investors.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

