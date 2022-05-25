AMERCO REPORTS FISCAL 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS

RENO, Nev., May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AMERCO (Nasdaq: UHAL), parent of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company, today reported net earnings available to shareholders for the year ended March 31, 2022, of $1,123.3 million, or $57.29 per share, compared with $610.9 million, or $31.15 per share for the same period last year.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company reported net earnings available to shareholders of $86.7 million, or $4.42 per share compared with net earnings of $73.8 million, or $3.76 per share for the same period last year.

"Our teams worked hard to take care of new and existing customers over the past year. We were rewarded with increased business," stated Joe Shoen, chairman of AMERCO. "We are now in less certain times with significant inflation, large gas price increases and disruptions with nearly every significant supplier. Many companies are experiencing this. This is not particularly unique. We will just have to work through this. We are focused on our customer."

Highlights of Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Self-moving equipment rental revenues increased $79.0 million , or nearly 12%, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, and finished the full year up $875.5 million , or 28%, compared with fiscal 2021. The revenue improvement for the quarter was in both the In-town and one-way markets and primarily came from increased average revenue per transaction along with transactions. Compared to the same period last year, we increased the number of retail locations, independent dealers, trucks, trailer and towing devices.

Self-storage revenues increased $36.8 million , or 28%, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, and for the full year increased $139.9 million , or 29%, compared with fiscal 2021. The average number of occupied units increased by 23%, or 92,600 units, during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the same period last year. Occupancy for all locations increased 8.3% to 82.6% from the fourth quarter of last year to this year while occupancy for the subsection of these locations that have been at 80% occupancy for the last two years was 95.9%. In fiscal 2022, we added approximately 4.6 million net rentable square feet, or a 10% increase.

Moving and Storage other revenues increased $15.7 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and $139.0 million for the full year compared with fiscal 2021, largely from increased moving and storage transactions within our U-Box program.

For the quarter, depreciation on the rental equipment fleet increased $5.1 million while all other depreciation increased $4.5 million from buildings and improvements. Net gains on the sales of rental equipment increased $42.2 million . For the full fiscal year depreciation on the rental fleet increased $17.5 million while all other depreciation increased $15.5 million largely from buildings and improvements. Net gains on the sale of rental equipment increased $160.1 million .

Fleet maintenance and repair costs increased $32.5 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the same period last year and $126.4 million for the full year of fiscal 2022. Increased customer use of the rental equipment combined with a slowdown in the rotation of new equipment into the fleet and older equipment out of the fleet is primarily responsible for the additional costs.

Other operating costs at the Moving and Storage segment increased $94.1 million in the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year and $357.5 million for the full fiscal year 2022. The largest contributors to this were personnel, liability costs, freight, payment processing fees, utilities and property taxes.

Operating earnings at our Moving and Storage operating segment increased $17.1 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 compared with the same period last year. Total revenues increased $131.6 million and total costs and expenses increased $114.5 million .

Gross rental equipment capital expenditures for fiscal 2022 were approximately $1,061 million compared with approximately $870 million for fiscal 2021. Capital expenditures for the rental fleet, depending upon manufacturer availability, are expected to increase in fiscal 2023. Proceeds from the sales of rental equipment were approximately $602 million for fiscal 2022 compared with $527 million in fiscal 2021. Spending on real estate related acquisitions and projects increased approximately $499 million to $1,004 million in fiscal 2022 compared with fiscal 2021.

Cash and credit availability at the Moving and Storage operating segment was $2,723.2 million and $1,115.3 million as of March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively.

AMERCO will hold its investor call for fiscal 2022 on Thursday, May 26, 2022, at 8 a.m. Arizona Time (11 a.m. Eastern). The call will be broadcast live over the internet at www.amerco.com. To hear a simulcast of the call, or a replay, visit www.amerco.com.

AMERCO is the parent company of U-Haul International, Inc., Oxford Life Insurance Company, Repwest Insurance Company and Amerco Real Estate Company. U-Haul is in the shared use business and was founded on the fundamental philosophy that the division of use and specialization of ownership is good for both U-Haul customers and the environment.

Since 1945, U-Haul has been the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers, with a network of more than 23,000 locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 offers secure access to U-Haul trucks every hour of every day through the customer dispatch option on their smartphones and our proprietary Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to approximately 186,000 trucks, 128,000 trailers and 46,000 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America and offers 876,000 rentable storage units and 75.1 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the largest retailer of propane in the U.S., and continues to be the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry.

Report on Business Operations

Listed below on a consolidated basis are revenues for our major product lines for the fourth quarter and the full year of fiscal 2022 and 2021.





Quarters Ended March 31,

Years Ended March 31,





2022

2021

2022

2021





(In thousands) Self-moving equipment rentals $ 768,817 $ 689,787 $ 3,958,807 $ 3,083,317

Self-storage revenues

166,818

130,010

617,120

477,262

Self-moving and self-storage product and service sales

78,969

80,365

351,447

344,929

Property management fees

8,347

7,651

35,194

31,603

Life insurance premiums

26,399

29,651

111,027

121,609

Property and casualty insurance premiums

21,532

19,243

86,518

68,779

Net investment and interest income

45,298

37,043

148,261

122,938

Other revenue

82,121

66,108

431,373

291,548

Consolidated revenue $ 1,198,301 $ 1,059,858 $ 5,739,747 $ 4,541,985



Listed below are revenues and earnings from operations at each of our operating segments for the fourth quarter and the full year of fiscal 2022 and 2021





Quarters Ended March 31,

Years Ended March 31,



2022

2021

2022

2021



(In thousands) Moving and storage















Revenues $ 1,106,434 $ 974,775 $ 5,398,267 $ 4,231,674 Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

134,390

117,242

1,577,226

906,863 Property and casualty insurance















Revenues

32,228

23,790

115,043

86,737 Earnings from operations

15,702

8,160

49,780

32,498 Life insurance















Revenues

62,751

62,344

238,812

232,634 Earnings from operations

5,656

6,192

19,538

22,876 Eliminations















Revenues

(3,112)

(1,051)

(12,375)

(9,060) Earnings from operations before equity in earnings of subsidiaries

(384)

(269)

(1,547)

(1,090) Consolidated Results















Revenues

1,198,301

1,059,858

5,739,747

4,541,985 Earnings from operations

155,364

131,325

1,644,997

961,147





















The Company owns and manages self-storage facilities. Self-storage revenues reported in the consolidated financial statements represent Company-owned locations only. Self-storage data for our owned storage locations follows:





Quarters Ended March 31,



2022

2021



(In thousands, except occupancy rate) Unit count as of March 31

601

539 Square footage as of March 31

50,366

45,746 Average monthly number of units occupied

491

398 Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count

82.6%

74.3% Average monthly square footage occupied

42,863

35,692













Years Ended March 31,



2022

2021



(In thousands, except occupancy rate) Unit count as of March 31

601

539 Square footage as of March 31

50,366

45,746 Average monthly number of units occupied

471

376 Average monthly occupancy rate based on unit count

82.6%

71.8% Average monthly square footage occupied

41,379

33,700

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





March 31,

March 31,



2022

2021



(In thousands) ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,704,137 $ 1,194,012 Reinsurance recoverables and trade receivables, net

229,343

224,426 Inventories and parts, net

158,888

105,577 Prepaid expenses

236,915

469,144 Investments, fixed maturities and marketable equities

2,893,399

2,695,656 Investments, other

543,755

489,759 Deferred policy acquisition costs, net

103,828

89,749 Other assets

60,409

47,730 Right of use assets - financing, net

620,824

877,038 Right of use assets - operating, net

74,382

92,505 Related party assets

47,851

35,395



7,673,731

6,320,991 Property, plant and equipment, at cost:







Land

1,283,142

1,075,813 Buildings and improvements

5,974,639

5,163,705 Furniture and equipment

846,132

786,505 Rental trailers and other rental equipment

615,679

477,921 Rental trucks

4,638,814

3,909,724



13,358,406

11,413,668 Less: Accumulated depreciation

(3,732,556)

(3,083,053) Total property, plant and equipment, net

9,625,850

8,330,615 Total assets $ 17,299,581 $ 14,651,606 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY







Liabilities:







Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 677,785 $ 645,575 Notes, loans and finance leases payable, net

6,022,497

4,668,907 Operating lease liabilities

74,197

92,510 Policy benefits and losses, claims and loss expenses payable

978,254

997,701 Liabilities from investment contracts

2,336,238

2,161,530 Other policyholders' funds and liabilities

10,812

12,420 Deferred income

49,157

42,592 Deferred income taxes, net

1,265,358

1,178,489 Total liabilities

11,414,298

9,799,724









Common stock

10,497

10,497 Additional paid-in capital

453,819

453,819 Accumulated other comprehensive income

46,384

106,857 Retained earnings

6,052,233

4,958,359 Cost of common shares in treasury, net

(525,653)

(525,653) Cost of preferred shares in treasury, net

(151,997)

(151,997) Total stockholders' equity

5,885,283

4,851,882 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 17,299,581 $ 14,651,606

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Quarter Ended March 31,



2022

2021



(In thousands, except share and per share data) Revenues:







Self-moving equipment rentals $ 768,817 $ 689,787 Self-storage revenues

166,818

130,010 Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales

78,969

80,365 Property management fees

8,347

7,651 Life insurance premiums

26,399

29,651 Property and casualty insurance premiums

21,532

19,243 Net investment and interest income

45,298

37,043 Other revenue

82,121

66,108 Total revenues

1,198,301

1,059,858









Costs and expenses:







Operating expenses

707,843

580,997 Commission expenses

83,381

74,178 Cost of sales

66,137

54,543 Benefits and losses

47,453

48,852 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

10,334

9,281 Lease expense

7,428

7,475 Depreciation, net of gains on disposals

121,551

154,219 Net gains on disposal of real estate

(1,190)

(1,012) Total costs and expenses

1,042,937

928,533









Earnings from operations

155,364

131,325 Other components of net periodic benefit costs

(280)

(247) Interest expense

(44,659)

(41,328) Pretax earnings

110,425

89,750 Income tax expense

(23,678)

(15,970) Earnings available to common shareholders $ 86,747 $ 73,780 Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 4.42 $ 3.76 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted

19,607,788

19,607,788

AMERCO AND CONSOLIDATED ENTITIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Twelve Months Ended March 31,



2022

2021



(In thousands, except share and per share data) Revenues:







Self-moving equipment rentals $ 3,958,807 $ 3,083,317 Self-storage revenues

617,120

477,262 Self-moving and self-storage products and service sales

351,447

344,929 Property management fees

35,194

31,603 Life insurance premiums

111,027

121,609 Property and casualty insurance premiums

86,518

68,779 Net investment and interest income

148,261

122,938 Other revenue

431,373

291,548 Total revenues

5,739,747

4,541,985









Costs and expenses:







Operating expenses

2,676,541

2,187,684 Commission expenses

429,581

329,609 Cost of sales

259,585

214,059 Benefits and losses

186,647

179,512 Amortization of deferred policy acquisition costs

33,854

28,293 Lease expense

29,910

28,470 Depreciation, net of gains on disposals

482,752

609,930 Net (gains) losses on disposal of real estate

(4,120)

3,281 Total costs and expenses

4,094,750

3,580,838









Earnings from operations

1,644,997

961,147 Other components of net periodic benefit costs

(1,120)

(987) Interest expense

(167,424)

(163,502) Fees on early extinguishment of debt

(956)

- Pretax earnings

1,475,497

796,658 Income tax expense

(352,211)

(185,802) Earnings available to common shareholders $ 1,123,286 $ 610,856 Basic and diluted earnings per common share $ 57.29 $ 31.15 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic and diluted

19,607,788

19,607,788

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL RECONCILIATION SCHEDULE

As of April 1, 2019, we adopted the new accounting standard for leases. Part of this adoption resulted in approximately $1 billion of property, plant and equipment, net ("PPE") being reclassed to Right of use assets - financing, net ("ROU-financing"). As of March 31, 2022, the balance of ROU-financing also includes the rental equipment purchased under new financing liability leases during fiscal 2022. The tables below shows adjusted PPE as of March 31, 2022 and 2021, by including the ROU-financing. The assets included in ROU-financing are not a true book value as some of the assets are recorded at between 70% and 100% of value based on the lease agreement.













March 31,

March 31,











2022

2021



March 31,

ROU

Assets

Property, Plant

and Equipment

Property,

Plant and

Equipment



2022

Financing

Adjusted

Adjusted











(In thousands)

















Property, plant and equipment, at cost















Land $ 1,283,142 $ - $ 1,283,142 $ 1,075,813 Buildings and improvements

5,974,639

-

5,974,639

5,163,705 Furniture and equipment

846,132

14,731

860,863

808,821 Rental trailers and other rental equipment

615,679

169,514

785,193

681,515 Rental trucks

4,638,814

1,114,248

5,753,062

5,403,822 Right-of-use assets, gross

13,358,406

1,298,493

14,656,899

13,133,676 Less: Accumulated depreciation

(3,732,556)

(677,669)

(4,410,225)

(3,926,023) Total property, plant and equipment, net $ 9,625,850 $ 620,824 $ 10,246,674 $ 9,207,653

































March 31,











2021



March 31,

ROU

Assets

Property, Plant and

Equipment



2021

Financing

Adjusted



(In thousands)





Property, plant and equipment, at cost











Land $ 1,075,813 $ - $ 1,075,813 Buildings and improvements

5,163,705

-

5,163,705 Furniture and equipment

786,505

22,316

808,821 Rental trailers and other rental equipment

477,921

203,594

681,515 Rental trucks

3,909,724

1,494,098

5,403,822 Subtotal

11,413,668

1,720,008

13,133,676 Less: Accumulated depreciation

(3,083,053)

(842,970)

(3,926,023) Total property, plant and equipment, net $ 8,330,615 $ 877,038 $ 9,207,653

