AACC Announces 2022 Award Winners; Celebrates Achievements in Laboratory Medicine

WASHINGTON, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AACC, a global scientific and medical professional organization dedicated to better health through laboratory medicine, is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2022 AACC and AACC Academy Awards. Through this annual awards program, AACC and its academy recognize individuals around the world for outstanding research and service in the field of laboratory medicine, and strive to raise awareness of the vital contribution made by all lab professionals to patient care.

2022 AACC Award Winners

Wallace H. Coulter Lectureship Award

George Church, PhD

Harvard University

Outstanding Lifetime Achievement Award in Clinical Chemistry and Laboratory Medicine

Michael J. Bennett, PhD, FRCPath, DABCC, FACB

University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine

Outstanding Contributions to Education in Clinical Chemistry

David Hage, PhD

University of Nebraska - Lincoln

Outstanding Contributions Through Service to the Profession of Clinical Chemistry

James D. Faix, MD

Quest Diagnostics

Outstanding Scientific Achievements by a Young Investigator

Christopher W. Farnsworth, PhD

Washington University School of Medicine

Clinical Laboratory Scientist Achievement Award

Peggy Mann, MS, MT(ASCP), CPP

University of Texas Medical Branch

AACC Past President's Award

David G. Grenache, PhD, DABCC

TriCore Reference Laboratories

2022 AACC Academy Award Winners

AACC Academy Award for Outstanding Contributions to Clinical Chemistry in a Selected Area of Research

Rossa W.K. Chiu, MBBS, PhD, FRCPA, FHKCPath, FHKAM (Pathology)

The Chinese University of Hong Kong

AACC Academy Professor Alvin Dubin Award for Outstanding Contributions to the Profession and the Academy

Robert L. Bertholf, PhD, DABCC, FAACC, MASCP

Houston Methodist Hospital

AACC Academy George Grannis Award for Excellence in Research and Scientific Publication

Ruben Y. Luo, PhD, DABCC

Stanford University

"Congratulations to this year's award winners, whose dedication to and innovative work in the field of laboratory medicine has been essential to driving healthcare forward," said AACC President Dr. Stephen R. Master. "Their exceptional achievements in research, service, and education have advanced the ability of lab experts to solve challenging medical problems and to ensure that patients receive high quality care—which is more important than ever as lab experts continue to play a central role in bringing the coronavirus pandemic under control."

The 2022 AACC and AACC Academy Award winners will be recognized during the 2022 AACC Annual Scientific Meeting & Clinical Lab Expo at Chicago's McCormick Place Convention Center.

About AACC

Dedicated to achieving better health through laboratory medicine, AACC brings together more than 70,000 clinical laboratory professionals, physicians, research scientists, and business leaders from around the world focused on clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, mass spectrometry, translational medicine, lab management, and other areas of progressing laboratory science. Since 1948, AACC has worked to advance the common interests of the field, providing programs that advance scientific collaboration, knowledge, expertise, and innovation. For more information, visit www.aacc.org .

