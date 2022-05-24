Whipsaw Wins Five Red Dot Design Awards

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whipsaw, the creatively driven, full-scale global product design and innovation company specializing in industrial design, engineering, strategy and digital design, celebrates five new wins by the internationally recognized Red Dot Award. Whipsaw and its clients Uber, TP-Link, Tile, and Midea, received recognition for its unique product aesthetic, smart and intuitive solutions that connect with users, demonstrating exceptional quality and advanced innovative technologies. Red Dot is known around the world for honoring the best in design and business.

Whipsaw CEO and founder, Dan Harden, is proud of his award-winning team consisting of 30 designers, engineers and strategists. "Red Dot remains one of the few top design awards, and it's an honor to win five," Harden says. "Whipsaw collaborates with many of the best companies in the world and we continue to help bring exceptional, industry-leading products designed to solve problems and enhance people's lives. Our focus on the human experience is at the center of everything we create," he adds.

The winning products include:

Uber Beacon is a hardware device that makes it easier to identify rideshare pickups and improves driver-rider communication during a trip with its interior facing display screen. The screen offers reminders for passenger safety and has colors that sync with the rider's app for easy identification.

TP-Link Tapo Thermostat is an intuitive thermostat that pairs with any standard HVAC system. With built-in energy management controls and sensors, the device helps reduce power consumption and keep costs in check.

TP-Link Tapo Camera is a security camera that automatically wakes from its closed sleep mode to capture events, offering peace of mind for when one doesn't want to be on camera.

Tile Tracker Line is a new line of refined Bluetooth trackers that help prevent losing one's valuables with improved technical specs, including an increased finding range up to 400 feet, a louder speaker, and voice-enabled finding through Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.

Midea – launch date: Summer 2022

These five Whipsaw-designed award-winning products will be part of the "Milestones of Contemporary Design" exhibition at the Red Dot Museum in Essen, Germany through Spring 2023.

Whipsaw's success can be attributed to a roster of clients who believe in meaningful design innovation. "We are passionate about our work, which not only exceeds end-user expectations but goes beyond to merit recognition," says Harden.

About Whipsaw

Whipsaw, under the leadership of design visionary Dan Harden, is a highly acclaimed strategy, industrial design, digital design, and engineering consulting firm. For over 20 years, Whipsaw has created successful products and immersive experiences for diverse industries including consumer electronics, housewares, computing, robotics, medical, scientific, and commercial products for clients such as Google, Brita, Cisco, Dell, Ford, GE, Meta, Tile, Intel, Merck, Nike, Olympus, Samsung, Sony, Uber, and Tonal. Whipsaw is renowned for its design ideology, functional and relevant innovations focused on intuitive product solutions that enrich the human experience.

