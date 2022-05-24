WellBiz Brands Announces Rebrand of LunchboxWax, Changes Name to Radiant Waxing

New Look Will Broaden Brand Appeal for Consumers and Prospective Franchisees

DENVER, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WellBiz Brands Inc. , the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise platform with nearly 900 franchised locations globally, today unveiled Radiant Waxing as the new name and brand identity for LunchboxWax®, the premier, full-service speed-waxing salon. The rebrand is the result of extensive consumer research, which showed that 40% more consumers would be attracted to new, more premium branding. Radiant Waxing was chosen to align the luxury waxing concept with a more approachable and aspirational brand identity that appeals to a broader audience. In addition to Radiant Waxing, the WellBiz Brands portfolio features other category leaders, including Drybar®, Amazing Lash Studio®, Elements Massage® and Fitness Together®.

"We chose the name Radiant Waxing because guests leave the salons feeling flawless, with a radiant beauty that can be seen and felt. The new name evokes a sense of confidence and empowerment because there's nothing more radiant than a person in love with their skin. To reinforce this evolution, we moved past a clever name and a one-dimensional logo, into a brand identity that is both premium and approachable," said WellBiz Brands Chief Executive Officer Jeremy Morgan. "Radiant Waxing will continue to represent the unparalleled guest experience and with a strong, inclusive culture that attracted guests to LunchboxWax. There is so much untapped potential in the waxing category and I'm excited to unleash the power of this brand and grow Radiant Waxing to 500 salons over the next five years."

With a sole focus on waxing, Radiant Waxing salons offer guests services through a three-step speed-waxing process that uses proprietary, all-natural TRUWAX® soft wax. The brand provides custom curated services for all skin types, all body parts and for all people in a boutique, one-of-a-kind setting. With a guest-centric approach to waxing, guests leave feeling smooth and confident in only a matter of minutes. All of these factors have helped the brand outperform its competitors, culminating in an 85 Net Promoter Score® (NPS), which measures customer experience and predicts business growth.

With over 60 locations in 17 states, the Radiant Waxing brand is part of a global market projected to grow to more than $12 billion by 2025. The brand offers passionate entrepreneurs dedicated to exceptional customer service an opportunity to become part of a proven business model. Here are just a few of the benefits of owning a Radiant Waxing salon:

Memberships and Packages: Radiant Waxing makes it convenient for guests to wax the way they want.

Ease of Training: Estheticians and cosmetologists graduate knowing how to wax; the Support Center helps teach them the Radiant Waxing way.

Speed of Service: High guest throughput is possible with most services taking 20 minutes or less.

Salon Footprint: Salons are chic and modern with a small footprint.

With a portfolio of beauty and wellness brands, WellBiz Brands offers opportunities to experienced and prospective entrepreneurs that fit their passions and goals. For more information about Radiant Waxing, please visit Radiantwaxing.com.

About Radiant Waxing™

Radiant Waxing is a leading waxing concept that brings the speed-waxing experience to women and men in a luxury environment, with private waxing rooms and refined techniques from professionally trained and licensed estheticians. A proven, three-step speed-waxing process using all-natural TRUWAX® soft wax combines refined, effective waxing techniques with premium-quality products crafted for physical and emotional comfort. The brand currently has over 60 salons in 17 states. Each Radiant Waxing salon is independently owned and operated. Radiant Waxing is a trademark owned by Radiant Waxing Franchise, LLC. For additional information, visit Radiantwaxing.com.

About WellBiz Brands Inc.:

WellBiz Brands Inc. is the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise platform catering to the needs of the affluent female consumer. The WellBiz Brands' portfolio features category leaders including Drybar®, Amazing Lash Studio® , Radiant Waxing™, Elements Massage® and Fitness Together®. With an expertise in digital marketing, the company developed a cross-brand digital marketing program that drives effective member acquisition strategies, creating a world-class membership ecosystem. WellBiz One, a proprietary technology platform, enhances studio operations for franchise owners driving member engagement and retention. With in-house expertise in supply chain management, e-commerce and product innovation, WellBiz Brands provides franchisees with a leading edge in their industries. Backed by a management team with nearly a century of combined leadership experience, WellBiz Brands is the future of customer-centric, membership-based brands. The company has received national recognition on lists such as the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Franchise Times Fast & Serious, among others. For more information, visit WellBizbrands.com.

