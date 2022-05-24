VIVALIVETV KNOXKSPRO WRESTLING AND RED PROMOTIONS JOIN FORCE WITH VivaLive TV's Fight Night Channel to bring excitement to wrestling fans

MIAMI, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Viva Entertainment Group, Inc (OTC: OTTV), a developer of OTT systems through which television services are delivered using the Internet joins forces with Knoxkspro Wrestling, Red Promotions and VivaLive TV's Fight Night Channel 8 to bring three action-packed shows every Tuesday night starting today May 24 at 8 p.m. The all-star lineup begins with the "Rikishi Driver Podcast Show" and is followed by "Powerbomb Lucha Libre"; the action-packed night concludes with "FN Warriors Pro Women's Wrestling."

Johnny Falcones Vivalivetv CEO states, "Rayrok's consistency second to none. We will do everything in our power in order to grow these great events to the highest level possible. Our commitment to our audience by showing the best live entertainment possible and increase our bottom line."

"We are excited to bring these events to the Fight Night Channel 8 on VivaLive TV," said Raymond "Rayrok" Santiago, CEO of the channel. "We have promised our audience the best content and will continue to deliver."

This new lineup is just the beginning for the channel, as they also recently announced their highly-anticipated, pay-per-view fight "Legacy Continues." The match, a Red Promotions and Rayrok Entertainment event, centers around Christian Camacho, son of the late legend Hector "Macho" Camacho, as he fights for his first GBO Continental Title in Ontario, Calif. on June 4. Tickets for the fight are available on https://www.vivalivetv.com/channel/legacy-continues.

About VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc.

VIVA Entertainment Group, Inc. is a global entertainment and technology company connecting content owners and video distributors to deliver premium content on any smart device with a screen. Viva is a service provider that has developed an OTT system through which television services are delivered using the Internet protocol suite over a network such as the Internet. Viva provides streamers access to the content anywhere, anytime. With a WiFi connection streamers can watch Live TV from around the world, TV shows, as well as movies on demand and many other interactive features. Independent and Major film studios, television networks, Telecoms, Cable Companies, and emerging ISPS partner with Viva for enhanced capabilities in multi platform video distribution. The only true end-to-end provider of premium content technology services, VIVA has licensed and delivered to traditional and OTT video distributors across the world. VIVA is a publicly traded company under the stock symbol OTTV

