U-Haul Acquires Land to Expand Self-Storage Footprint in Cartersville

CARTERSVILLE, Ga., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A contemporary U-Haul® facility is coming to Cartersville thanks to the Company's recent land acquisition of almost five acres at 1411 Joe Frank Harris Parkway SE.

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Cartersville is scheduled for completion in May 2024. It will feature a multi-story building encompassing more than 90,000 square feet.

The building will include at least 700 indoor ADA-accessible self-storage rooms with high-tech security features at affordable price points. Plans also call for a separate warehouse for U-Box® portable storage containers.

"We are in growth mode," stated Doug Weston, U-Haul Company of Atlanta North president. "Our plan is to offer the City of Cartersville a beautiful facility to address the increased demand for secure, clean self-storage. We will provide residents here with convenient access to our self-storage products and shared mobility services."

When the store is completed, customers will have access to truck and trailer sharing, moving supplies, towing equipment, professional hitch installation, U-Box® portable storage containers and much more.

Weston will look to hire staff locally to promote job growth within Cartersville. U-Haul, honored as a "Best for Vets 2020" leading veteran-friendly employer by The Military Times, actively recruits veterans and gives them preference in the hiring process. Find U-Haul careers at uhauljobs.com.

"Our closest full-service U-Haul facility is 27 miles away in Kennesaw," Weston noted. "U-Haul is eager to fill the void of quality self-storage options in this region. Convenience is important to our customers. We aim to provide that."

The Cartersville store will become the 86th U-Haul-owned and -operated facility in Georgia. There are also more than 1,200 independent small businesses across the state serving do-it-yourself movers as U-Haul neighborhood dealers.

U-Haul has partnered with independent dealers to offer rental equipment since 1945. During these challenging times for small businesses, more than 21,000 dealers across the U.S. and Canada are generating supplemental income through their U-Haul partnership. When customers rent from U-Haul dealers, they are directly supporting small businesses in their community. Because no financial investment is required, dealers are not U-Haul franchises. They are simply small businesses committing their lot space for U-Haul equipment and time to meet the mobility needs of customers. Learn more about how to partner with U-Haul by visiting uhaul.com/dealer.

