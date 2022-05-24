Sortium Blockchain Studio Retains Rubenstein Public Relations as Agency of Record

The Pioneering Web3 Technology Provider Hires Leading PR Firm as it Plans to Transform the Metaverse and Blockchain Industries

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sortium Blockchain Studio (www.sortium.com), the pioneering Web3 technology provider, announced that it has retained Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) (www.rubensteinpr.com) as its agency of record.

In its effort to establish itself as the world's leading Web3 technology provider focused on the needs of innovators from every corner of gaming, art, entertainment, fashion, and education, Sortium Blockchain Studio plans to leverage RPR's long-standing media connections and expertise in the blockchain, crypto, metaverse and technology industries, along with the firm's decades of experience in crafting corporate messaging and developing brand positioning to generate exceptional media results.

"RPR has become one of the leading PR firms in the blockchain, NFT, metaverse, and digital technology markets, known for their top-tier results," said Marc Seal, Chief Executive Officer of Sortium Blockchain Studio. "We look forward to partnering with them as we continue to expand our client base and creates immersive virtual experiences bridging the gap between digital life and reality."

"Sortium Blockchain Studio is positioned to capitalize on the growing metaverse and NFT marketplaces by establishing the standard for Web3 technology," said RPR President, Richard Rubenstein. "As we see the Web3 market steadily increase, we expect Sortium Blockchain Studio to be the leading provider of Web3 technology creating immersive virtual experiences for their clients' audiences."

About Rubenstein Public Relations :

Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.

About Sortium Blockchain Studio :Sortium Blockchain Studio, the pioneering Web3 technology provider offering innovators from every corner of gaming, art, entertainment, fashion, and education, advanced technology to build immersive experiences inside metaverses and virtual worlds. Sortium creates immersive virtual experiences allowing audiences to engage with interactive narrative and new world concepts, bridging the gap between digital life and reality.

From defining advancements in the Entertainment, Artificial Intelligence, Simulation, Blockchain and NFT industries, Sortium empowers enthusiasts by giving them ownership of their digital assets and experiences by making blockchain technology accessible to everyone. Sortium's founders have been trusted by major brands such as Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm, MLB, UEFA, Topps, and more, to build tailored web3 platforms to elevate their brands into the future of digital interaction, ownership, and community. For more information, visit www.sortium.com.

