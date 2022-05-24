Richmond American Debuts New Models and Community Near Salt Lake City

Homebuilder offers versatile floor plans with hundreds of design options

SALT LAKE CITY, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Richmond American Homes of Utah, Inc., a subsidiary of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MDC), is pleased to announce model home debuts at Drumore at Overlake in Tooele and Anderson Farms in Grantsville, as well as the opening of its Jones Court community in Orem.

Richmond American’s Harris floor plan is now open for tours at Anderson Farms in Grantsville, Utah. (PRNewswire)

Model home tours

Drumore at Overlake:

New homes from the upper $400s

Close proximity to downtown Tooele

Fully-furnished Annette and Hemingway models open for tours

Drumore at Overlake is located at 191 E. Allister Court, Tooele, UT 84074.

Anderson Farms:

Ranch and two-story homes from the $600s

Half-acre homesites

Attached RV garages available

Fully-furnished Harris model open for tours

Anderson Farms is located at 593 S. Chan Drive, Grantsville, UT 84029.

Community now selling

Jones Court:

New ranch and two-story homes from the upper $600s

Up to 6 bedrooms and approx. 4,390 sq. ft.

3-car garages included

Easy access to I-15, Brigham Young University and Utah Valley University

Jones Court is located at 1785 South 100 East, Orem, UT 84058.

Hundreds of design options

Those who choose to build a new home from the ground up at Drumore at Overlake, Anderson Farms or Jones Court will have the opportunity to work with professional design consultants to select colors, textures, finishes and fixtures for their new living spaces—a complimentary service!

Call 385.887.0582 or visit RichmondAmerican.com for more information. View health and safety updates at RichmondAmerican.com/COVID-19.

About M.D.C. Holdings, Inc.

Operating under the name Richmond American Homes, MDC's homebuilding subsidiaries have built more than 220,000 homes since 1977. Among the nation's largest homebuilders, MDC's subsidiary companies have operations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Idaho, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Washington. Mortgage lending, plus insurance and title services are offered by the following MDC subsidiaries, respectively: HomeAmerican Mortgage Corporation, American Home Insurance Agency, Inc. and American Home Title and Escrow Company. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MDC." For more information, visit MDCHoldings.com.

