Randolph Township School District Receives School Mental Wellness Accreditation

RANDOLPH, N.J., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Randolph Township School District is the first to receive a TAG Mental Wellness Accreditation™ presented by Thrive Alliance Group. Thrive has been providing evidenced- based mental health support programs for schools for more than 25 years. This school accreditation establishes proven standards and benchmarks for school mental wellness.

This is a sustained commitment to prioritizing mental wellness for students, staff, and your school community. (PRNewswire)

A sustained commitment to prioritizing mental wellness for students, staff, and your school community.

The accreditation program supports and guides school districts on their journey to building a healthy climate and culture where everyone can reach their potential.

"It is an honor to receive this accreditation and it has been a privilege to partner with Thrive Alliance Group for our mental health supports," said Walter Curioni, Director of Special Services at Randolph Township School District. "The breadth and depth of supports has enabled countless students to remain in- district while receiving a milieu of clinical supports. The success of our department is undoubtedly dependent on the partnership."

Randolph Township School District has earned TAG Mental Wellness Accreditation™ by implementing school-based mental wellness support and actively building and nurturing a mental wellness climate and culture, including:

Defining school and district-wide values

Making a commitment to prioritizing mental wellness for students and staff

Developing and executing an action plan that balances academics with social emotional learning

Achieving widespread stakeholder representation and buy-in

Measuring progress, updating plans, and maintaining adherence to standards

Accreditation will be offered nationwide to all schools (public, private and charter) beginning in the fall of 2022. For more information on how schools can obtain mental wellness accreditation please visit, https://thrivealliancegroup.com/mental-health-accreditation-schools/

About Thrive Alliance Group: Thrive Alliance Group has developed a unique mental health training, coaching, and certification program, allowing participants to become Certified School Mental-Wellness Specialists™ to improve student and staff mental health. Once a school has achieved certain benchmarks, schools can earn a TAG Mental Wellness Accreditation showing their true commitment to mental wellness. To learn more visit, www.thrivealliancegroup.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Thrive Alliance Group