PRIVCO ANNOUNCES NEXT GENERATION PRODUCT PLATFORM

Offering Increased and Targeted, Best-in-Class Data, Expert Access & 2021 Financials

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PrivCo, a New York-based fintech company and leader in private market intelligence, today announced its next generation product platform including best-in-class data, advancements in its product offerings, increased expert access, and more targeted, data-driven content.

According to PrivCo, "We are excited to share the next generation evolution of our product," said Jon Chu, Chief Product Officer. "With even more targeted data, PrivCo is poised to provide new enterprise tools and resources to perform due diligence on a specific company, growth metrics to source new customers, and/or gain an informed competitive advantage."

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

Best-in-Class Data

We've recalibrated our data collection & modeling algorithms to get you an increased level of accuracy with recent revenues, projections, funding, employee benefit plans, and valuations.

We're the industry leader for up-to-date private company financials, with over 96% of our coverage including 2021 financials.

We now have over 110M+ data points across 80 industries and 95% coverage of year-over-year financials.

The Platform:

We've made improvements to our advanced search filter, making it easier than ever to access your unique targets in seconds

It's now faster and easier to extract valuable insights with Excel or PDF downloads.

Improved UX, Better Accessibility. Keyboard shortcuts for our accessibility community.

Access to the Experts

Enterprise customers can access PrivCo's research team for specific data enrichment of hard-to-find financial information.

Data-Driven Content:

PrivCo is celebrating two years of publishing the Daily Stack , while also providing increased in-depth reporting in its biweekly insights

Unlock the middle market of private companies' data today with PrivCo.

