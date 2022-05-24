Milliman adds emergency savings program, SecureSave, to financial wellness offering for retirement plan clients

SEATTLE, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Milliman, Inc., one of the premier actuarial, consulting, and benefits administration firms, today announced that it will add SecureSave™, an emergency savings program, to the financial wellness services offered to its network of retirement plan clients.

SecureSave is a financial technology platform that allows individuals to build emergency savings through an employer benefits platform. Through SecureSave's platform, employees can set up free emergency personal savings accounts through the ease of payroll deductions, receive matched contributions from their employer, and access their money whenever they need it. The SecureSave user saves an average of $103 a month toward an emergency savings account.

"I know without a shadow of a doubt that an emergency savings account is the key to a life of financial security," said Suze Orman, renowned personal finance expert, host of the "Women & Money" podcast, and cofounder of SecureSave. "To us, SecureSave is more than just a business or a technology product. We believe that everyone deserves to live a life of financial security and that starts with building and maintaining an emergency savings account."

"We are pleased to work with SecureSave to offer an emergency savings account to complement our clients' retirement plan strategies," said Janet McCune, Milliman principal and employee benefits administration products leader. "Emergency savings offer participants a critical alternative to plan loans or withdrawals, and is a key component in helping people create healthy financial outcomes. Easy access to emergency funds today allows participants to retain their 401(k) savings for the future."

"We are very excited to launch SecureSave for Milliman clients," adds Devin Miller, CEO and cofounder of SecureSave. "Americans are more stressed than ever over their finances, and we believe emergency savings are poised to be one of the most crucial benefit programs offered by employers. SecureSave is purpose-built for employers with an active interest in employee financial success, but it also serves as an excellent attraction and retention tool for employers in a competitive labor market."

About Milliman

Milliman is a leading provider of consulting services, benefit administration and employee communication. The firm has practices in healthcare, property and casualty insurance, life insurance and financial services, and employee benefits. Founded in 1947, Milliman is an independent firm with offices in major cities around the globe. For further information, visit milliman.com.

