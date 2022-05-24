Landolt Securities, Inc. Appoints Entreda As Cybersecurity Software Supplier

Entreda's Platform To Provide Third-Party Vendor Risk Management and Monitoring Services At Midwestern Broker Dealer/Investment Advisory Firm

SANTA CLARA, Calif. and ANTIOCH, Ill. , May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Entreda, an award-winning developer of integrated cybersecurity compliance software and solutions for the wealth management and insurance industries, today announced that Illinois-based Landolt Securities, Inc. has elected Entreda to provide their 50 advisors and employees with network protection under Entreda's industry-leading cybersecurity platform, Unify.

Landolt Securities' decision to partner with Entreda is the latest confirmation that the acclaimed vendor of cybersecurity solutions is increasingly being sought after by investment advisory firms and independent broker-dealers for services that include auto-remediations for end-point devices, data leakage monitoring, and critical security updates. Entreda has agreed to supply Landolt Securities with continuous, 24x7 network monitoring through its Unify Concierge 360 Service, which provides advisors and firms assistance on the spectrum of their automated cybersecurity feature, and has received the highest ratings from other wealth management firms.

Sid Yenamandra, CEO and founder of Entreda, a Smarsh company, said, "Financial advisors cannot map out the best investment strategies for their clients or help them plan for retirement without a cybersecurity solution that addresses and remediates common threats. Network security basics are critical to guaranteeing safe access to advisor-facing and client-facing technology, and Entreda's services that include weekly reports and simulated phishing exercises ensure that firms are following SEC and FINRA guidelines, while ensuring no user is left at the mercy of cyberattacks."

Landolt Securities, founded 32 years ago, oversees a network of independent brokers across the country. Landolt Securities chose Entreda because the solutions provider already works with large networks of broker-dealers, including Advisor Group and LPL Financial. Entreda's third-party vendor risk management capabilities that can be used to monitor independent contractors, including sales representatives, also was a key selection criterion for the firm.

Tyler Reinhard, Chief Operating Officer at Landolt Securities, said, "For our clients across the network, having a trusted financial advisor in their corner means a relationship that is shielded from all-too common problems such as spear phishing, ransomware, malware or DDoS attacks. Landolt Securities is confident that Entreda's cyber platform Unify, with its industry-leading auto-remediation and real-time network vulnerability scanning, will give our advisors and brokers the peace of mind they need as they grow their practice and build trust with the clients they serve."

About Entreda, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smarsh

Entreda is the leading provider of comprehensive cybersecurity software, systems and training to the independent financial advice industry. Its Unify platform monitors endpoints on client networks, offers advanced network vulnerability scanning and automatically remediates vulnerabilities. Entreda's proprietary Cyber Risk Number safeguards clients' data and its Third-Party Risk Management program helps firms easily implement their own vendor risk assessment process. Entreda acquired cloud-based platform Privva in October 2021, further consolidating its position as a provider of vendor risk management services for wealth management. Entreda won the Wealth Management Industry Award for Top Cybersecurity vendor in 2019 and 2020 and was named in the 2021 T3 Inside Information Advisor Software Survey as the market leader for cybersecurity resources. For more information, visit www.entreda.com.

Entreda was acquired by Smarsh, the recognized global leader in electronic communications archiving solutions for regulated organizations, in May 2020. For more information, visit www.smarsh.com.

About Landolt Securities

Landolt Securities, Inc. is a full-service investment advisory firm and broker-dealer based in Antioch, Illinois, with a network of independent brokers across the country. Founded 32 years ago, the firm offers investment advice and services in areas including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, retirement plans, insurance products and alternative investments. Landolt Securities is a member of FINRA and SIPC.

Media Contacts:

Entreda and Smarsh

Joseph Kuo/Elizabeth Shim

Haven Tower Group

424 317 4851 or 424 317 4861

jkuo@haventower.com or eshim@haventower.com

Landolt Securities, Inc.

847 838 5151

www.landoltsecurities.com

View original content:

SOURCE Entreda