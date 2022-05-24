HERSHEY RENEWS PARTNERSHIP WITH TEAM USA AND JOINS THE LA28 OLYMPIC AND PARALYMPIC GAMES

HERSHEY, Pa., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hershey Company today announced they have renewed their partnership with Team USA and will partner with the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Hershey will support Team USA through 2028 when the Games return to American soil, as well as during Paris 2024 and Milan Cortina 2026.

"We're proud that our iconic brands will continue to be a part of celebrations and the moments of goodness for both athletes and fans supporting Team USA through the LA28 Games," said Vero Villasenor, vice president of confection, The Hershey Company. "Our employees, partners and consumers who love our brands all share a passion and pride in celebrating our U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes."

Hershey joins the much-anticipated LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games as its first domestic food partner. The Olympic and Paralympic Games will return to the U.S. in 2028 for the first time since the Salt Lake City Winter Games 2002, with LA28 as the first Summer Games in the U.S. since Atlanta 1996. This will be Los Angeles' third time hosting the Olympic Games and the first time hosting the Paralympic Games.

"Hershey has been a champion of Team USA's athletes and their iconic successes since 2015, and we're thrilled they'll continue alongside us on the road to the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games," said Dave Mingey, senior vice president, partnership management and activation, U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Properties. "We're especially proud to have a renowned American brand like Hershey partner with the LA28 Games to co-create an experience that empowers fans and athletes and builds on the excellence of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement."

The renewed agreement builds on the partnership and support Hershey provided to Team USA athletes who competed in Rio 2016, PyeongChang 2018 and Tokyo 2020. Hershey will also utilize NBCUniversal's Olympic and Paralympic media platforms to support the partnerships through 2028.

Stay tuned for more exciting announcements from this powerhouse partnership as we get closer to Team USA's participation in the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024.

About The Hershey Company

The Hershey Company is headquartered in Hershey, Pa., and is an industry-leading snacks company known for bringing goodness to the world through its iconic brands, remarkable people and enduring commitment to help children succeed. Hershey has approximately 19,000 employees around the world who work every day to deliver delicious, quality products. The company has more than 100 brand names in approximately 80 countries around the world that drive more than $8.9 billion in annual revenues, including such iconic brand names as Hershey's, Reese's, Kit Kat®, Jolly Rancher and Ice Breakers, and fast-growing salty snacks including SkinnyPop, Pirate's Booty and Dot's Pretzels.

For more than 125 years, Hershey has been committed to operating fairly, ethically and sustainably. Hershey founder, Milton Hershey, created the Milton Hershey School in 1909 and since then the company has focused on helping children succeed.

To learn more visit www.thehersheycompany.com

About Team USA

Team USA is the world's largest and most diverse team of athletes from across the United States who compete at the Olympic, Paralympic, Youth Olympic, Pan American and Parapan American Games. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee, founded in 1894, serves as the National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee for the United States and is responsible for protecting, supporting and empowering Team USA athletes. For more information, visit TeamUSA.org.

About LA28

The LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games will be a platform of inclusion and creativity for athletes and fans around the world, harnessing Los Angeles' diversity, optimism and youthful energy. LA28 will mark Los Angeles' third time to host the Olympic Games (previously hosted in 1984 and 1932) and first time to host the Paralympic Games. The LA28 Games Plan will use existing world-class stadiums and sports venues across the Los Angeles region, ensuring a sustainable and fiscally responsible event. The LA28 Games are independently operated by a privately funded, non-profit organization with revenue from corporate partners, consumer products, hospitality and ticketing programs and a significant contribution from the International Olympic Committee.

