FOX Television Stations digital properties are #1 in Total Minutes against other O&O station groups for 18th month in a row

NEW YORK, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FOX Television Stations Digital properties finished April 2022 as the top-performing O&O station group in Total Minutes according to Comscore Media-Metrix. This marks FOX Television Station's 18th consecutive month ranking as number one in the category. The group also finished as the top O&O group for Unique Visitors and Total Views.

FOX Television Stations closed out the month reaching 685M Total Minutes, 251M Total Views, and 42M Unique Visitors. This performance marked increases in all three key metrics versus prior year: Minutes (+43%), Views (+23%), and Unique Visitors (+6.7%).

FOX Television Stations was also the most engaged brand on social media against the other O&O groups in April, with 14.6M total social actions according to Shareablee. On YouTube, FOX Television Stations secured the overall #1 spot among all local station groups, with more than 185M video views.

APRIL 2022 FOX Television Stations VS. Competition

Multi-Platform Total Minutes

FOX Television Stations – 685M

ABC Local – 262M

NBC Television Stations Group – 214M

CBS Local – 26M

Multi-Platform Total Views

FOX Television Stations – 251M

ABC Local – 142M

NBC Television Stations Group – 129M

CBS Local – 28M

Multi-Platform Unique Visitors

FOX Television Stations – 42M

ABC Local – 30M

NBC Television Stations Group – 34M

CBS Local – 8M

Source: Comscore Media Metrix® Multi-Platform, Total Digital Audience, Custom-Defined List including [M] Fox Television Stations, [C] NBC Owned Television Stations, [S] ABC Local, and [C] CBS Local, April 2022, U.S.

Source: April 2022 Shareablee, PowerRankings: Local Media (Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube)

