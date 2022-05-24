DrFirst Recognizes Healthcare Organizations for Excellence in Using Technology to Improve Care Collaboration, Interoperability, Efficiency, and Patient Outcomes

Second Annual Healthiverse Heroes Awardees Honored for Breaking Through Information Silos
ROCKVILLE, Md., May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health technology pioneer DrFirst today announced the winners of its Healthiverse Heroes Award, which honors organizations for using technology in innovative ways to break through the information silos that get in the way of clinical collaboration and patient care.
"The resilience, dedication, and grit exhibited by healthcare organizations throughout the COVID-19 pandemic are an inspiration to all of us," said G. Cameron Deemer, president of DrFirst. "It is our privilege to recognize the 2022 Healthiverse Heroes Award winners for their commitment to using technology in innovative ways to transform healthcare collaboration during these challenging times. Their achievements are creating a more responsive and efficient healthcare system for the future."
The Healthiverse Heroes Award recognizes healthcare organizations that have made significant achievements in uniting the Healthiverse, a term DrFirst coined to represent its vision for connecting people at touchpoints of care with the information they need when they need it.
Winners were selected based on multiple criteria, including innovative use of technology, level of impact, and effectiveness in breaking through information silos to improve care collaboration, interoperability, and patient outcomes. Nominees were judged by DrFirst's clinical team, led by its chief medical officer and representatives with backgrounds in medicine, nursing, emergency medical services, and pharmacy.
2022 Healthiverse Heroes Award Winners:
Emergency Medical Services:
Queen Anne's County Department of Emergency Services, Centreville, Maryland
Hospitals and Health Systems, 500+ beds:
Nuvance Health, New York and Connecticut
Hospitals and Health Systems, 100-500 beds (tie):
Magnolia Regional Health Center, Corinth, Mississippi
South Shore Health, South Weymouth, Massachusetts
Hospitals and Health Systems, Canada:
Southlake Regional Health Centre, Newmarket, Ontario
Pharmacies (tie):
5th Avenue Pharmacy, Glasgow, Montana
Galva Pharmacy, Galva, Illinois
Private Practice and Specialty Care:
Buena Vida y Salud, Harlingen, Texas
Technology Partners:
Speed Script, Lenexa, Kansas
2022 Healthiverse Heroes Honorable Mentions:
Emergency Medical Services:
Christiansburg Rescue, Christiansburg, Virginia
Upper Pine River Fire Protection District, Bayfield, Colorado
Hospitals and Health Systems, 500+ beds:
Ochsner Health, New Orleans, Louisiana
Hospitals and Health Systems, 100-500 beds:
Stillwater Medical Center, Stillwater, Oklahoma
Pharmacies:
Rx Shoppe, Grove, Oklahoma
Post-Acute Healthcare Organizations:
Douglas County Youth Center, Omaha, Nebraska
Private Practice and Specialty Care:
BrightView Health, Cincinnati, Ohio
SUN Behavioral Health, Georgetown, Delaware
Northwell Health Dolan Family Health Center, Huntington, New York
Technology Partners:
United BioSource, Blue Bell, Pennsylvania
AZZLY, Orlando, Florida
More information about the honorees and their exceptional achievements can be found on the DrFirst 2022 Healthiverse Heroes Award web page.
About DrFirst
Since 2000, DrFirst has pioneered healthcare technology solutions and consulting services that securely connect people at touchpoints of care to improve patient outcomes. We create unconventional solutions that solve care collaboration, medication management, price transparency, and adherence challenges faced in healthcare. We unite the Healthiverse—the interconnected healthcare universe—by providing our clients with real-time access to the information they need, exactly when and how they need it, so patients get the best care possible. DrFirst solutions are used by nearly 325,000 healthcare professionals, including more than 120,000 prescribers, 70,000 pharmacies, 290 HIS/EHRs, and 1,500 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.DrFirst.com and follow @DrFirst.
