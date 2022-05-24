Diebold Nixdorf Helps Retailers and Their Customers Reduce Printed Receipts

Vynamic® Digital Receipt makes it easy for retailers to offer digital receipts as a sustainable solution

HUDSON, Ohio, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in driving connected commerce for the retail and financial industries, announced the launch of Vynamic® Digital Receipt, a sustainable solution to reduce the amount of thermal paper receipts. Consumers can receive digital receipts via QR code at the point of sale (POS) without the need to register or via their retailer's app, so they have it available whenever necessary. Retailers can easily add accessible promotions and offers to strengthen customer loyalty, while significantly saving costs and reducing their environmental impact.

Every retail transaction requires a receipt: Retailers must issue them to be legally compliant, and customers must present them to return an item or make a warranty claim. Based on this traditional approach of using thermal paper, millions of printed receipts are produced, resulting in retailer's incurring unnecessary expenses as well as adversely impacting the retailer's sustainable footprint. Further, customers often struggle with storing them as thermal paper receipts gradually fade as they are susceptible to heat and UV light.

Now, Diebold Nixdorf supports retailers and customers to digitize this process with Vynamic Digital Receipt, a new solution based on technology from anybill. Diebold Nixdorf has integrated Vynamic Digital Receipt into its POS solution ecosystem of the cloud-native Vynamic® Retail Platform, performing as a sustainable interface to the customer. Thus, customers are not constrained to only printed receipts, retailers have the ability to present a QR code on a customer-facing screen* at the point of sale. Customers can subsequently scan this code without the need to be registered. The digital receipt can then be stored on the customer mobile device without worrying about storing or fading of physical receipts anymore. Additionally, there are numerous environmental benefits such as: a typical supermarket can reduce 1 ton of waste, 50,000 liters of water, 10,000 kWh energy and 1 ton of carbon dioxide per year when all receipts are created digitally**. The retailers themselves benefit from significant savings achievable with digital receipts compared to thermal paper costs, an improved footprint and this offers retailers the ability to add additional content to digital receipts to advertise promotions and recommendations based on the customer's purchase.

Alternatively, digital receipts can be integrated into existing retailer apps and customers can be invited to join a loyalty program. Each time the customer makes a purchase, they scan the customer card that is displayed via consumer app or their digital wallet and benefit from loyalty rewards when linked to their loyalty card.

Ilhami Cantadurucu, vice president Retail Global Accounts, at Diebold Nixdorf said: "Digitizing receipts creates a triple-win situation for retailers, customers and the environment. We always look for ways to simplify retail processes and make them more efficient and sustainable. Supporting our retail customers with a solution for digital receipts that is easy to integrate into their POS system creates strong benefits and offers different ways to engage with shoppers according to their shopping habits."

Diebold Nixdorf will showcase Vynamic Digital Receipt at this year's EuroCIS, taking place May 31 – June 2 in Düsseldorf. Please register here to schedule a demo at Diebold Nixdorf's booth #D25, located in hall 9.

