BoatTests101.com Celebrates National Safe Boating Week

TORONTO, May 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - This week is National Safe Boating Week (May 21-27, 2022), and BoatTests101.com would like to encourage public awareness of boating safety. One way to start is for people to take a boating safety course and get their boating license, known as the Boater Education Certificate.

BoatTests101.com is a NASBLA (National Association of State Boating Law Administrators)-approved site and a great place to get this license. The course usually costs $24.99; however, during National Safe Boating Week, the course is offered for 20% off at $19.99 with the code SafeBoatingWeek, which expires May 29th, 2022. The online course is available in California, DC, Florida, Hawaii, Kentucky, Maine, Maryland, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, and West Virginia.

Besides getting your license, here are our Top 10 Boating Safety Tips:

Wear a Life Jacket – Even if you are a strong swimmer with quick reflexes, it's a great idea always to wear your life jacket when on your boat. Choose one that fits properly and is designed for your activity. A PFD that flips you on your back and keeps your head above water is ideal. Don't Boat Under the Influence – Any substance that impairs your ability to focus on boating should be avoided, including alcohol, prescription drugs, or other drugs (legal or illegal). Boaters under the influence cause one-third of all boating fatalities. Carry Proper Safety Equipment – Fire extinguishers, lights, flares, bailers, sound signals, navigation aids, and flags are essential for keeping you safe in an emergency. Check equipment conditions and expiration dates before you head out. If your boat is equipped with an engine cut-off device or switch, you must use it. Don't Overload Your Boat – Your vessel's capacity plate will advise the recommended weight of passengers and gear. Make sure you load it evenly to keep the boat stable and prevent capsizing. File a Float Plan – Let someone know your boating plans and when you will return. Have a plan to check in if your route changes and when they should call for assistance. Know how to use VHF radios, emergency locator beacons, satellite phones, and cell phones to call for help. Check the Weather – Before and during your trip, keep track of storms that may head into the area. Head toward shore or shelter if the skies start to turn ominous. Take an extra set of clothes in case you get wet. Bring rain gear and sun protection. Stay Focused – Conditions on the water can change in an instant. Stay alert and pay attention to your actions and the actions of other boaters, anglers, and divers. Slower is Safer – Follow posted speed signs, and slow down when it's congested, near wildlife areas, where people are fishing or diving, and when docking. Know Navigation Rules – The BoatTests101.com course will teach you the "Rules of the Road," including how to signal or pass other vessels. Don't assume the other vessels will follow the rules and be prepared to compensate. Obey the Laws – BoatTests101.com course will go over boating laws in various circumstances, but head to your state's website to see the latest rules and regulations. Pay attention and follow any law enforcement instructions.

Get ready for the summer boating season by refreshing yourself and your passengers on safe boating practices. While we draw attention to safety this week, following these guidelines will protect you all year long.

About BoatTests101.com: BoatTests101.com is a NASBLA accredited course provider who delivers boating safety courses and administers tests for the issuance of Boater Education Certificate.

