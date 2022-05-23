TradeEZ Launches New Trading Education and Community Platform Founded by Renowned Trader Stephen Kalayjian

NEW YORK, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TradeEZ, a new educational and community platform for traders founded and led by renowned trader Stephen Kalayjian, announced that the company has launched.

TradeEZ is a community for traders under the mentorship of industry experts, to learn from some of the world's best traders. A trader, speaker and entrepreneur, Kalayjian has a successful 38-year track record trading stocks, options, futures and currencies.

Kalayjian has traded nearly two billion shares of US stocks in his career and has advised some of the largest hedge funds in the US. He began his career at the American Stock Exchange, has served on four exchanges and is a former member of the New York Stock Exchange

"Our goal with TradeEZ is to bring traders together to learn from and be mentored by industry experts, to transform their trading. We are passionate traders whose mission is to create a platform of excellence in mentorship, education, trading tools and community for traders worldwide. You can learn with us at your own individual pace," Kalayjian said.

TradeEZ offers a variety of features for traders to sharpen their skills for better performance. These include a live streaming trading channel, broadcast weekdays from 9 am to 4 pm ET; community chat room; in-depth traders video library; after market daily recap; weekly live mentorship sessions, market masters guest speakers; and student case study workshops. TradeEZ has partnered with online broker TradeZero to provide chart overlays that can be accessed on the TradeZero platform.

Kalayjian said that for the future, TradeEZ will be looking to partner with some of the largest firms around the world. He said that TradeEZ is in talks with various NFT partnerships and will be covering education in the crypto space, bringing on world-class experts from across the globe. TradeEZ also plans to have some of its educational channels run 24 hours a day, he said.

"Education has become critical with the increase in retail trading and new investors in the market. We are looking to fill a distinct niche by helping traders to learn, improve and meet their personal objectives. The TradeEZ community is growing rapidly from all types of individuals looking to gain knowledge in the trading world," Kalayjian said.

"It is amazing to see the number of people reaching out to me daily with the willingness to learn. The TradeEZ community is spreading quickly and it is a great feeling to create a platform to help so many," he said.

For more information about TradeEZ, log on to www.tradeez.com

About TradeEZ

