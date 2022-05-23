TalentBurst, Inc Announces New Verification and Silver Level Partnership with CoupaLink

TalentBurst, Inc will be able to process payments on the CoupaLink platform

BOSTON, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TalentBurst, Inc., a leading talent workforce solutions provider, announced that the company is now a "Coupa Verified" company. TalentBurst workflow solutions platforms will be adding this innovative payroll payment processing SAS service to its existing robust technology stack. TalentBurst can now process payroll payments specifically on CoupaLink for any of Coupa's 500+ customers and 500,000 suppliers.

TalentBurst, Inc is now a verified Silver Partner of CoupaLink (PRNewswire)

CoupaLink's Partner Program will enable TalentBurst to better serve its customers and people, through this robust payment processing system. Joining the Silver level membership in Coupa's open platform community allows TalentBurst to provide their services to Coupa's customers, bringing value, solutions and unique technology access.

"[Our] partners work with the CoupaLink team to ensure both business and technical approaches are validated, resulting in valuable, well-architected end to end solutions for our customers." CoupaLink writes in their Partner Guide.

Brad Talwar, CEO of TalentBurst stated, "We are very proud to partner with Coupa as a Silver LINK partner. We hope that Coupa's customers view TalentBurst as a uniquely qualified provider of Global Employer of Record services with verified payroll processing capabilities that can be used for employees in the United States and also 96 other countries."

About TalentBurst, Inc.

Since 2002, TalentBurst has established itself as one of the most respected names in the staff augmentation, payroll, and employer of record, (EOR) space. TalentBurst provides total workforce talent solutions to Fortune 500 companies in the United States and Canada, including, but not limited too, staff augmentation, high hazard pay roll, and employer of record services. TalentBurst has a global workforce of 2,400 people with estimated revenues of $145 million for the year (2021). TalentBurst is certified by the National Minority Supplier Development Council, Inc. (NMSDC). TalentBurst was ranked by Inc. magazine for over nine years as one of the United States' fastest growing companies. TalentBurst is also recognized as a Top 50 Diversity Owned Business in Massachusetts and Top 50 Privately held Business in Massachusetts.

About Coupa

Coupa empowers companies around the world with the visibility and control they need to spend smarter and safer. We take a comprehensive approach to spend management with a unified platform that allows you to see all your spend in one place—from purchasing to invoicing to expenses. See it, understand it, control it.

