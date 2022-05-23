Noodles & Company Celebrates Pride Month by Pledging $25k to Support Workplace Equality

Proceeds from Noodles' Pride Crispy Will Benefit Out & Equal in June

BROOMFIELD, Colo., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Noodles & Company, (NASDAQ: NDLS) the national fast-casual chain known for spreading Uncommon Goodness with its globally inspired noodle bowls, best-in-class service, and values-centric culture, is giving back this Pride Month with the return of the brand's signature Pride Crispy. Throughout the month of June, Noodles is pledging the donation of proceeds, up to $25,000, from Noodles' Pride Crispy sales at participating locations directly to Out & Equal Workplace Advocates, the premier organization advocating exclusively for LGBTQIA+ workplace equality.

Noodles' Pride Crispy – an idea conceptualized by a Noodles team member – is a delectable rainbow rice crispy treat made in-house with melted butter, marshmallows, and crispy rice cereal with added rainbow cereal in honor of Pride. The limited-edition treat will be available for purchase at Noodles & Company restaurants nationwide and available for order online or through the Noodles app from June 1 - June 30, 2022.

Noodles Ongoing Support

Noodles & Company stands in solidarity with the LGBTQIA+ community and is continuing its support by celebrating the month of June with an initiative that directly advocates for inclusion and equality in the workplace. Noodles is dedicated to inclusion and diversity in every aspect of its business and celebrates its team members and community members for their differences year-round. For more than 25 years, Noodles has remained committed to nourishing and inspiring every team member, guest, and community it serves by cultivating a workplace environment where team members can be their most authentic selves.

"For us, Pride Month means striving to make the world – starting with our restaurants – a better place by creating a culture where all feel welcomed and cared for. As a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community, I am thrilled for Noodles to once again support an initiative this Pride Month that directly impacts millions of LGBTQIA+ community members nationwide," said Carl Lukach, chief financial officer at Noodles & Company. "We are dedicated to caring about our team members and communities, a value that is at the center of everything we do at Noodles. Through our Pride Month give back, our partnership with Out & Equal will further its premise of ensuring workplace equality is a reality for all."

Noodles Leads with Inclusion + Diversity

In recent years, Noodles introduced its first-ever inclusion and diversity advisory council strengthening its commitment to an inclusive culture. As a result of its ongoing commitment, Noodles has been named one of America's Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes two years in a row, ranking highest in the restaurant category in 2022. Noodles has also joined the CEO Action Pledge to commit to building more inclusive and supportive companies.

As Noodles is committed to putting its people first, the Company also introduced two new Affinity Groups, or Noodles Resource Groups (NRGs) to its lineup of industry-leading inclusive team member benefits. Tied to the launch of the new brand positioning Uncommon Goodness, Noodles unveiled PROUD and THRIVE, resource groups available for general managers and above. PROUD is focused on elevating LGBTQIA+ community members and THRIVE is centered on elevating its BIPOC team members. Noodles Resource Groups are a safe space for team members to come together to share ideas, elevate their voice, create career growth opportunities and engage with the community and resources.

Other industry-leading benefits that support Noodles' LGBTQIA+ team members include paid maternity and paternity leave; surrogacy and adoption assistance of up to $10K; free mental health counseling; and gender-neutral bathrooms in Noodles restaurants across the country, so all team members and guests feel welcome and safe.

Add Flavor to Fundraising

In addition to Noodles' Pride Crispy initiative, Noodles gives back year-round through its Noodles Fundraiser Night program. Qualifying organizations can host a fundraising night at Noodle & Company with 25% of all qualifying sales going directly back to their non-profit of choice. With a Noodles Fundraiser Night, it is easier and tastier to raise funds for your organization.

About Noodles & Company

Since 1995, Noodles & Company has been serving guests Uncommon Goodness and noodles your way, with noodles and flavors that you know and love as well as new ones you're about to discover. From indulgent Wisconsin Mac & Cheese to better-for-you Zoodles and Other Noodles, the company serves a world of flavor in every bowl. Made up of more than 450 restaurants and thousands of passionate team members and named one of America's Favorite Restaurants by Newsweek, Noodles is well-known for its delicious noodles and industry-leading team member benefits. Noodles has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Employers for Diversity in 2021 and 2022 and one of America's Best Employers for Women in 2021. Additionally, Denver Business Journal has called Noodles one of the Best Places to Work for its unique culture focused on Uncommon Goodness and built on the value of "Loving Life" which begins by nourishing and inspiring its communities and every team member and guest who walks through the door. The company has also earned the Women in the Lead Certification for its investment in women-empowering initiatives for its female team members and has proudly partnered with the Multicultural Foodservice & Hospitality Alliance to build cultural intelligence within its teams.

