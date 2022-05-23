COMPUTEX 2022 Global Press Conference Industry Leaders Gather to Unlock Future Trends

TAIPEI, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The long-awaited physical COMPUTEX 2022 will kick off on May 24 and run through May 27, along with the 2-week COMPUTEX DigitalGo Online Exhibition organized by TAITRA. This online exhibition breaks the geographic barriers and limitations to connect international buyers and exhibitors at a grand annual tech event. The global press conference held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center today opened with the theme of Digital Resilience for the Global ICT Industry. James Huang, TAITRA Chairman, is joined by Paul Peng, Chairman of Taipei Computer Association, Barry Lam, Founder and Chairman of Quanta Computer, Dr. Tzi-cker Chiueh, Director General of Delta Research Center, CK Tseng, President of Arm Taiwan, and Ken Sun, General Manager of Microsoft Taiwan, to discuss how the ICT industry can turn the challenges of the pandemic into opportunities and create a better future with digital technologies.

James Huang, TAITRA Chairman, said, "COVID-19 has brought severe impacts on supply chains and reshaped the global economy, urging the global ICT industry to adapt to unexpected challenges. COMPUTEX returns to the showground after the world has faced the pandemic for two years. This year's show is hybrid and continues its positioning for building global technology ecosystems. COMPUTEX 2022 creates this tech-forward platform to unlock future trends as well as to debut products."

Paul Peng, Chairman of Taipei Computer Association, also voiced his opinion, "Taiwan is the best hub for international companies to expand to the Asia-Pacific region due to its software-hardware integration, the high-tech talent pool, and geographical advantage. Moreover, there are urgent demands on Taiwanese products during the pandemic, which once again proves that we are reliable partners in the global technology sector. Therefore, we welcome friends from all over the world to visit and seek beneficial opportunities for mutual partnerships."

Metaverse Development and Semiconductor Innovation Accelerated by the Pandemic; Embracing Digital Transformation Is the Key to Strengthening Business Resilience

Facing the challenges brought by the pandemic, Barry Lam, Founder and Chairman of Quanta Computer, believed that the demand for mobile computing and cloud computing has increased exponentially over the past two years. In the future, the market will require more innovative technologies to create new application scenarios coupled with a more flexible global supply chain. Moreover, the time to market will be the key to success.

On the other hand, CK Tseng, President of Arm Taiwan, suggested, "The pandemic has highlighted the importance of semiconductors in the tech industry, driving more companies to accelerate their technical innovations via advanced semiconductor technology. We are working with our partners to redefine the future of computing, delivering technology that will address the demands of AI, autonomous systems, cloud computing, the Metaverse and much more."

In the ever-changing political and economic context, building digital resilience is the key to steady growth under the new normal. Dr. Tzi-cker Chiueh, Director of Delta Research Center, gives the example of his corporation. He stated that enterprises would proactively devise comprehensive alternatives to their end-to-end business flows and periodically and rigorously rehearse them to ensure they can go through ominous events that disrupt the global economy. In addition, more and more IoT technologies have been adopted to strengthen the resilience of smart manufacturing production lines and the operations of smart green buildings.

As 5G and AIoT technology become more prevalent, and businesses accelerate the pace in which they digitally transform, Ken Sun, General Manager of Microsoft Taiwan, believes raising tech intensity, embracing cloud and harnessing the power of data will be key in building business and organizations' digital resilience. Sun said that the cloud not only brings tremendous opportunity to accelerate innovation, and create new business models, but most importantly, it allows industries to thrive and grow in the post-pandemic world.

COMPUTEX 2022 will be held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, Hall 1, from May 24 to 27, 2022. In addition, TAITRA will also simultaneously hold an interactive online exhibition called COMPUTEX DigitalGo (May 24 to June 6). Stay tuned to COMPUTEX official website and social media platforms for more details.

