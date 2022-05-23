CAMBRIDGE BANCORP AND NORTHMARK BANK SIGN DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT

Cambridge Bancorp to expand in attractive markets

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and NORTH ANDOVER, Mass., May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Bancorp (Nasdaq: CATC) (the "Company" or "Cambridge"), the holding company for Cambridge Trust Company ("Cambridge Trust"), and North Andover Massachusetts-based Northmark Bank ("Northmark") are pleased to jointly announce that Cambridge, Cambridge Trust and Northmark have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Northmark will merge with and into Cambridge Trust in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the agreement, each share of Northmark common stock will be exchanged for 0.9950 shares of Cambridge common stock. Based upon Cambridge's closing price of $79.94 as of May 20, 2022, the transaction is valued at $79.54 per share of Northmark common stock, or approximately $63 million in the aggregate. On a pro forma basis, the transaction is projected to be 5.8% accretive to Cambridge's mean consensus analyst 2023 earnings per share (excluding transaction costs) and approximately 1.7% dilutive to tangible book value per share, with an anticipated earnback period of approximately 2.25 years.

This merger will expand Cambridge's presence in Massachusetts through the addition of Northmark's three full-service banking offices in the attractive communities of North Andover, Andover and Winchester, Massachusetts. Cambridge and Northmark share similar conservative business models that emphasize exceptional personal and customized service to both individuals and businesses, delivered by highly skilled professionals. The combined company will be well positioned to benefit from a deepened focus on future growth opportunities. Jane Walsh, Founder, President and CEO of Northmark will join Cambridge Bancorp and Cambridge Trust as a Director.

As of March 31, 2022, Northmark had approximately $442 million of total assets, $314 million of gross loans and $381 million of deposits. Based on financial metrics as of March 31, 2022, the combined company is expected to have $5.5 billion in assets, $3.7 billion in gross loans and $4.9 billion in deposits, along with Cambridge's $4.7 billion of wealth management assets.

Denis Sheahan, Chairman, President and CEO of Cambridge Trust, commented, "We are pleased to announce the strategic combination of Cambridge Trust and Northmark Bank. Since Northmark's founding in 1987, the management team and board have created a franchise that provides exceptional service to its clients in locations where Cambridge currently does not have banking offices. These locations are a logical extension of our market. Northmark's dedication to providing individuals and businesses with customized attention and tailored financial solutions will greatly complement our broad range of products and services, including private banking and wealth management." Sheahan added, "We look forward to welcoming the talented Northmark team to Cambridge Trust."

"We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Cambridge Trust," said Ms. Walsh. "Cambridge Trust's strong commitment to its clients, employees and communities closely align with Northmark's focus on relationships and civic and corporate responsibility. Together we will build a premier private banking and wealth management company within Massachusetts and New Hampshire."

The transaction has been unanimously approved by the Boards of Directors of both companies and is expected to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2022, subject to regulatory approval, approval by Northmark shareholders, and other customary closing conditions.

The merger of Cambridge Trust with Northmark is a continuation of Cambridge's strategy of combining with high-quality financial institutions in targeted, attractive markets. In 2020, Cambridge acquired Wellesley Bancorp, Inc. ($1.0 billion in assets), headquartered in Wellesley, Massachusetts, with offices throughout Boston. In 2019, Cambridge acquired Optima Bank & Trust ($556 million in assets), headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, with banking offices throughout southeastern New Hampshire. These markets provide significant growth opportunity through the introduction of Cambridge's broad range of products and services, including private banking and wealth management.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp, the parent company of Cambridge Trust Company, is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Cambridge Trust Company is a 132-year-old Massachusetts chartered commercial bank with approximately $5.0 billion in assets as of March 31, 2022, and a total of 19 private banking offices and five wealth management locations in Massachusetts and New Hampshire. Cambridge Trust Company is one of New England's leaders in private banking and wealth management with $4.7 billion in client assets under management and administration. For more details on Cambridge Bancorp visit: www.cambridgetrust.com .

About Northmark Bank

Northmark Bank is a locally owned and managed full service commercial bank. Northmark Bank was founded in 1987 by Daniel J. Murphy III and Jane C. Walsh in response to the need for a community bank focused on high quality customer service and local decision-making. Northmark Bank offers a full range of banking services to individuals, businesses and non-profit organizations. Its staff strives to cultivate banking relationships with clients with the focus of tailoring banking solutions to each individual client's banking needs. Northmark currently operates three branches in North Andover, Andover and Winchester, Massachusetts. For more details on Northmark Bank, please visit: www. northmarkbank.com .

