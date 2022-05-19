Viva Aerobus joins Sabre's global distribution system to help accelerate growth and propel increased agency sales

The Mexican carrier implemented Sabre's branded fares to provide greater flexibility to choose products and services that best fit passengers and agencies needs

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR), a leading software and technology provider that powers the global travel industry, today announced a new distribution agreement with Viva Aerobus, Mexico´s ultra-low-cost carrier, which will help enable the airline to power future revenue growth through agency sales.

Viva Aerobus can now distribute its flights and services through Sabre's global distribution system (GDS), providing more content and choices through a single source for greater convenience, agility and efficiency.

With this agreement, Sabre-connected agencies will enjoy e-ticketing and enhanced merchandising capabilities, allowing travel agents to easily view, compare, and sell Viva Aerobus' flights across the network. With the implementation of Sabre's branded fares technology, Viva Aerobus will now be able to provide their customers greater flexibility to choose the products and services that best fit their needs.

"Viva Aerobus is an airline in constant expansion with solid plans for growth in fleet, routes and flights. Partnering with a trustworthy and innovative technology company like Sabre is key to both achieve our growth plans, as well as to increase operational efficiencies," said Andrea Rodríguez, Sales Director at Viva Aerobus. "We are confident that Sabre is the right partner to support our long-term goal, which is to provide travelers with the lowest fares and a personalized experience where they only pay for what they really need."

With more than 15 years of experience, more than 80 million passengers transported and more than 3,500 employees, Viva Aerobus operates over 130 domestic routes within Mexico and international routes to destinations in Colombia, Cuba and the United States. Its value proposition combines customer-oriented service, flexibility and low fares. As a result of this service, Viva Aerobus has positioned itself as one of the three main airlines in Mexico. Currently, Viva has the newest fleet in Mexico and the third youngest in all North America, offering the highest standards in terms of safety, efficiency and reliability.

"We are thrilled to partner with Viva Aerobus to help them reach their growth goals as the industry continues to recover," said Gary Stone, Vice President Select Airline Accounts, Sabre Travel Solutions. "We are committed to partnering with airlines and agencies in creative ways to deliver the retailing and distribution solutions that meet our customers' needs on both sides of the travel marketplace."

Sabre's broad suite of flexible and scalable software solutions helps airlines to operate how they want to and adapt their business to changing needs and requirements. Sabre's solutions optimize day-to-day airline operations and ultimately help carriers solve their biggest challenges – helping drive increased revenue and reduced costs, while delivering better travel experiences.

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveler experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About Viva Aerobus

Viva Aerobus is Mexico's ultra-low-cost airline. It started operations in 2006 and today it operates the youngest Latin American fleet with 56 Airbus: 40 Airbus A320 and 16 Airbus A321. With a clear vision to give all people the opportunity to fly, Viva Aerobus has democratized the airline industry with the lowest fares in Mexico and the lowest cost structure in America, making their flights the best value offer. For more information please visit: www.vivaaerobus.com/en



