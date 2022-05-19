ThermoGenesis Holdings Announces Financial Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022 and Provides Corporate Update

Conference Call to be Held Today at 1:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. ET

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: THMO), a market leader in automated cell processing tools and services in the cell and gene therapy field, today reported financial and operating results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 and provided a corporate strategic update.

First Quarter 2022 Highlights

On March 24, 2022 , entered into a License and Technology Access Agreement with Boyalife Genomics Tianjin Ltd. (Boyalife Genomics), a China -based contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) and an affiliate of ThermoGenesis' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Xu , Ph.D., providing a U.S. license to certain existing and future know-how and other intellectual property relating to cell manufacturing and related processes. ThermoGenesis plans to develop and operate the CDMO cell therapy manufacturing business through a newly formed division named TG Biosynthesis.



Additionally, on March 24, 2022 , signed a Lease Agreement with Z3 Investment LLC, another affiliate of Dr. Xu, for approximately 35,475 square feet of laboratory and office space in Sacramento, California . The space is currently planned to be built-out to create a state-of-the-art, current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) compliant facility with 12 cGMP clean room suites.

"With six CAR-T therapies now approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), an estimated 350+ U.S. companies working in the cell therapy arena, and more than 1,000 pipeline assets in clinical development, worldwide, the need for cGMP manufacturing of these extremely complex, personalized and potentially life-saving therapies is as important as ever," stated Dr. Xu. "Our recently signed agreements with Boyalife Genomics and Z3 Investment position us to address this demand with additional intellectual property and the the ability to rapidly scale up a large cGMP facility in order to leverage our proprietary automated and semi-automated cell processing technologies, including the CAR-TXpress™ platform, to begin offering world-class CDMO services."

Dr. Xu continued, "The CAR-TXpress™ platform is capable of meaningfully reducing processing time, improving cell recovery, and potentially cutting the manufacturing costs associated with CAR-T and other cell and gene therapies by up to 70%, and we look forward to launching our new TG Biosynthesis division, currently planned for late 2022, which we anticipate will provide high-quality development and manufacturing capabilities, cell and tissue processing development, quality systems, regulatory compliance, and other cell manufacturing solutions for clients with therapeutic candidates in various stages of development."

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2022

Net revenues. Net revenues for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, were $2.7 million, compared to $1.5 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, an increase of approximately $1.2 million or 76%. The increase was driven by AXP® disposable sales, which increased by approximately $1.5 million with approximately 600 more cases sold in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to 2021. The increase was offset by a decrease in BioArchive sales, primarily due to lower service revenue in the current quarter.

Gross profit. Gross profit for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, was $0.9 million, or 35% of net revenue, compared to $0.7 million, or 47% of net revenues, for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $0.2 million. The increase was driven by the increase in AXP® disposables sold in the quarter ended March 31, 2022, resulting in approximately $0.7 million more gross profit.

Selling, general and administrative expenses. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $1.7 million for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, as compared to $2.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, a decrease of $0.3 million or 15%. The decrease was primarily due to lower stock compensation expense in the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Research and development expenses. Research and development expenses were $0.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2022, compared to $0.4 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of $0.1 million or 20%. The increase was driven by higher expenses for salaries and benefits in the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Interest Expense. Interest expense for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022 was $0.8 million compared to $1.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, a decrease of $0.7 million or 46%. The decrease was driven by lower amortization of the debt discount on convertible promissory notes.

Net loss. For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, the Company reported a comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders of $1.9 million, or ($0.16) per share, based on approximately 12.3 million weighted average basic and diluted common shares outstanding. This compares to a comprehensive net loss of $2.4 million, or ($0.21) per share, based on approximately 11.4 million weighted average basic and diluted common shares outstanding for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Financials

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets







March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021







(Unaudited)







ASSETS











Current assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$3,652,000

$7,280,000



Accounts receivable, net

2,175,000

733,000



Inventories

5,893,000

5,373,000



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,474,000

1,578,000

















Total current assets

13,194,000

14,964,000

















Inventories, non-current

1,197,000

1,709,000



Equipment and leasehold improvements, net

1,224,000

1,261,000



Right-of-use operating lease assets, net

525,000

571,000



Goodwill

781,000

781,000



Intangible assets, net

1,310,000

1,318,000



Other assets

48,000

48,000

















Total assets

$18,279,000

$20,652,000

















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities:











Accounts payable

$1,866,000

$1,280,000



Other current liabilities

13,611,000

5,068,000

















Total current liabilities

15,477,000

6,348,000

















Long-term liabilities

1,520,000

10,907,000

















ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. stockholders' equity

1,839,000

3,828,000

















Noncontrolling interests

(557,000)

(431,000)

















Total liabilities and equity

$18,279,000

$20,652,000



ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,



2022

2021

Net revenues $2,663,000

$1,517,000











Cost of revenues 1,723,000

809,000











Gross profit 940,000

708,000











Expenses:







Selling, general and administrative 1,693,000

1,992,000











Research and development 456,000

379,000











Total operating expenses 2,149,000

2,371,000











Loss from operations (1,209,000)

(1,663,000)











Interest expense (823,000)

(1,519,000)

Other income (expenses) (4,000)

(1,000)

Gain on extinguishment of debt --

652,000











Net loss (2,036,000)

(2,531,000)











Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (126,000)

(118,000)











Net loss attributable to common stockholders $(1,910,000)

$(2,413,000)













ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2022

2021 Cash flows from operating activities:





Net cash used in operating activities $(4,159,000)

$(3,952,000)







Cash flows from investing activities:





Capital expenditures (65,000)

(27,000)







Cash flows from financing activities:





Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of expenses 594,000

6,832,000















Effects of foreign currency rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 2,000

-- Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3,628,000)

2,853,000







Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 7,280,000

7,161,000 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $3,652,000

$10,014,000









