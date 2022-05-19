Mimo Monitors' Revolutionary Mimo Myst Link, a 10.1" Touchscreen Display Designed to Elevate and Empower Conference Rooms, Has Filed for Patent

The Mimo Myst Link, the first small- format AV-over-IP display with HDMI Capture, optimizes flexibility in the conference room with one simple, seamless Ethernet connection

CHICAGO, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mimo Monitors (www.MimoMonitors.com), the global experts in small touchscreen displays and tablets, are pleased to share that their groundbreaking Mimo Myst Link, the first AV-over-IP display with HDMI capture that features easy-to-use Ethernet connectivity (CAT5e), has filed for patent for multiple claims, including its internal architecture and support for two simultaneous video streams over an AV-over-IP connection.

The Mimo Myst Link, a groundbreaking and sophisticated 10.1" display, is designed to eliminate the hassle of extraneous cords or complicated installation in the conference room by connecting over one Ethernet cable. This allows for long distance installations, up to 100 meters from the PC, without the need for complex installation or costly extenders. Due to the simplicity of connection, ubiquitous cabling, and power not being required at the conference room table, the Mimo Myst Link cuts down dramatically on long and short- term costs while offering maximum flexibility, allowing for ease in moveable room furniture configurations and in working with folks both in the room and remotely. The Mimo Myst Link was also created with visual appeal in mind, designed with a sleek, elegant design to elevate the conference room space.

"Challenges with flexibility and hassle-intensive installation in the conference room are two common and major pain points that we hear regularly from customers and industry folks. Getting a touch controller to work as needed and be placed optimally in the conference room can often be a cost and labor-intensive struggle depending on factors such as the size of the room and how far away the power source is from the table," said Mimo Monitors President, David Anderson. "We sought out to solve these issues by creating proprietary hardware that would require only a simple Ethernet connection but was also powerful enough to run simultaneous video streams. We wanted the Myst Link to provide an optimal solution to several common problems folks face."

The Myst Link is compatible with Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Google Meet and has a high bright, high contrast LCD panel and is available with a wall mount or swivel table mount. It also includes a two year limited hardware warranty.

To learn more about the Mimo Myst Link visit: https://www.mimomonitors.com/products/mimo-myst-link-av-over-ip-display

About Mimo Monitors:

Mimo Monitors (www.mimomonitors.com) was founded in 2008 to provide customers and partners with personalized customer service and the best quality small footprint small displays, touch screens, and tablets at the best value. Striving to provide customers with a technical partnership to develop customized solutions with leading edge technologies, Mimo Monitors has grown into a leading supplier of touch solutions for a wide variety of markets and Fortune 500 companies such as Google, Hertz, and VeriFone. From interactive POP digital signage, to desktop and mounted control panels, to point of sale systems, hands-on kiosks, and portable applications, our unique single USB connection allows for a myriad of innovative applications.

