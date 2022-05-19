Lockstep Announces World's First Smart Inbox Designed for Accounting Teams

Connected Accounting Cloud Launches Lockstep Inbox®, A Free Tool to Redefine the Way Accounting Teams Work Together

SEATTLE, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockstep , the leader in connected accounting, today announced the launch of Lockstep Inbox®, the first-ever automated inbox for accounting teams.

An industry first, Lockstep Inbox is a free solution that streamlines accounting workflows with a shared Accounting Inbox, eliminating paper and PDFs from your workstream. Lockstep Inbox provides a zero-admin workflow to manage and track the team's accounting emails, phone calls, and tasks while saving time by communicating with vendors and customers through an email that is integrated within legacy accounting software. Simply put, Lockstep Inbox creates an online workspace where accounting teams can work better together.

Today, more than 90% of accounting teams work out of manual email software and spreadsheets to manage their accounting workflows. These disconnected, personal inboxes create communication silos and dispersed information resulting in increased days sales outstanding (DSO) and disrupted overall efficiencies.

"Every other department within a company - from HR, Customer Success, Marketing and Sales - leans on automation to streamline and optimize workflows and communication," said Peter Horadan, CEO and co-founder of Lockstep. "For whatever reason, Accounting, one of the most critical components of a business, has been left in the dark. Lockstep Inbox increases visibility and transparency while empowering accounting teams to decrease manual tasks and increase overall efficiency across the board."

Lockstep Inbox is a free connected accounting inbox that allows teams to organize, control, and automate accounting activity streams across the vendor and customer ecosystem. Lockstep Inbox connects to QuickBooks and Xero to automate accounts receivable (AR) and accounts payable (AP) activity stream workflows, improving efficiency and cash flow. Lockstep Inbox allows you to track, update and organize your contacts across activity streams with less effort. Lockstep Inbox works with Gmail and Outlook and is available to any business, completely free.

With Lockstep Inbox, you can:

- Monitor your accounting KPIs and proactively identify the next best activity for customers or vendors with actionable reports.

- Ensure nothing falls through the cracks with powerful, zero-admin workflow to manage and track the teams' accounting emails, phone calls, and to-dos.

- Save time by communicating with vendors and customers in one click with an email that is integrated with your accounting software.

- Stop chasing down information with a 360-degree view of the customer and vendor's activity history, transactions, contacts, and documents.

- Ensure everyone is empowered with a shared workspace that gives visibility into the status of each team member, so you can search all information on customers and vendors.

"Time spent aligning mismatched books and sorting through old emails is both inefficient and costly for a business," said Matt Shanahan, CSO, and co-founder of Lockstep. "Lockstep Inbox allows accounting pros to sync their books, stop chasing paper, and increase transparency through a shared workflow so accounting teams can focus on what matters most - the bottom line of the business."

Lockstep Inbox is available immediately.

For more information, please visit: https://landing.lockstep.io/inbox?source=redirect

For more information on Lockstep, please visit: https://lockstep.io/

About Lockstep:

Award-winning Lockstep® connects the world's accounting teams to help them work better together. The pioneer in Connected Accounting, Lockstep develops tools and platforms for fintech developers and accounting teams to automate workflows between the accounting systems that are at the heart of all businesses. For developers, Lockstep API is the easy, modern platform for building fintech applications that work with their customers' accounting systems. For accounting teams, Lockstep's applications automate accounts receivable and accounts payable workflows improving efficiency and cash flow. Based in Seattle, Lockstep has won numerous awards including the 2022 BIG Innovation Award and 2021 Top Cash Management Solution by CFO Outlook. Visit www.lockstep.io for more information.

