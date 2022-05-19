Better Rhodes Extending Leadership as Top Destination for Alcohol-Free Enthusiasts, Acquiring Better Without - the World's First Alcohol-Free App and Vendor Platform

NEW YORK, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Having pioneered the one-stop, direct-to-consumer community and marketplace for non-alcoholic adult beverages, Better Rhodes is proud to announce the acquisition of Better Without, the world's first mobile app and vendor platform for alcohol-free products and services. The Better Without app and platform is available in the U.K., U.S., Canada and Australia, with expansion to additional regions coming soon. The app and platform provides consumers with unparalleled access to information, reviews, education and selection on the best in alcohol-free brands, including where to experience and purchase products based upon your location.

Jonny Stevens, Founder of Better Without, will join the Better Rhodes team as VP, Strategic Accounts. "Jonny is an innovator and thought-leader in alcohol-free and we are very excited to have him joining our team, working with Producers, Distributors and Retailers to get the best in alcohol-free to market through every channel." said Chris Becker, Founder, Better Rhodes. "Since launching in December 2020 we have over 300 brands worldwide featured on the app. We will be working immediately to deepen and expand the app's features and vendor platform capabilities, launch our Places features in North America and build integrations for consumers, producers, retailers and distributors" said Jonny Stevens, Founder of Better Without.

"Better Rhodes is accelerating our goal to be the world's preeminent destination for non-alcoholic consumers and producers," said Daniel Stiller, CEO, Better Rhodes. "We are making strategic investments and working tirelessly to ensure that consumers have access to a robust community of fellow enthusiasts, an unmatched information source and an intuitive and highly facilitated way to discover and purchase products online and in their local communities."

ABOUT BETTER RHODES: Better Rhodes believes that all businesses and consumers should enjoy choice and selection when purchasing non-alcoholic beers, wines and spirits. Inspired by the Old English meaning of 'clearing in the woods', Better Rhodes has created a rapidly growing, inclusive community built around empowering choice and striving for self-improvement. North America's leading destination (U.S. and Canada) for news, information, community and product availability, Better Rhodes is now the industry's leading seller of alcohol-free adult beverages.

