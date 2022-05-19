Avenge Bio Presents Preclinical Data at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting

NATICK, Mass., May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenge Bio, Inc. ("Avenge" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing the LOCOcyte™ immunotherapy platform for the precision administration of potent immune effector molecules to treat solid tumors, today announced that two abstracts were selected for presentation as posters at the 25th Annual American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Meeting on May 17 and 18, 2022.

"We are excited to present additional preclinical data that support our lead development program, AVB-001, as we advance towards filing an IND in Q2 2022 and a Phase 1 clinical trial in ovarian cancer in 2H 2022," said Douglas Carlson, Chief Operating and Financial Officer. "In addition, we continue to build a robust data set for AVB-001, a novel immunotherapy, in malignant pleural mesothelioma. All of our development programs leverage Avenge's LOCOcyte™ platform to deliver proprietary encapsulated engineered human cells to the local tumor environment."

Details on Avenge's presentations at ASGTC are as follows:

Poster Title: Tumor Adjacent IL-2 Cytokine Factories for Eradication of Various Solid Tumor in Mice Through Cytotoxic T-cell Activation with Safe and Predictable Dosing in Non-human Primates.

Abstract #: 657

Date and Time: May 17, 2022, 5:30pm-6:30pm ET

Poster Title: Evaluation of Implantable Cytokine Factories in Combination with Checkpoint Inhibitors for Eradication of Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma (MPM) Tumors in Mice.

Abstract #: 1097

Date and Time: May 18, 2022, 5:30pm-6:30pm ET

About Avenge Bio

Avenge Bio, Inc. ("Avenge") is an oncology-focused biotechnology company developing transformative cell-based immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of intractable solid tumors by incorporating its LOCOcyte™ platform. The LOCOcyte™ platform leverages proprietary engineered cells delivered to the local tumor environment that generate high concentrations of immune effector molecules in proximity to the tumor. This initiates a robust, local and durable systemic immune response while avoiding toxicities associated with systemic immunotherapies. Avenge's most advanced product candidate, AVB-001, produces native IL-2 immunotherapy and is initially being studied in metastatic peritoneal cancers such as ovarian cancer. Avenge has additional pipeline candidates for the treatment of a wide range of cancers including pancreatic, lung and breast cancers. Avenge was founded in 2019 based upon technology developed in the laboratory of Omid Veiseh, Ph.D. and has an exclusive license from Rice University for this technology.

