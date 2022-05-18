Yuvo Health Empowers Federally Qualified Health Centers to Access Value-Based Contracts, Enabling Them To Unlock New Revenue Streams and Expand Their Reach

— Collaboration Helps Target Millions of People Living in Medically Underserved Areas —

NEW YORK , May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuvo Health , a leading technology-enabled administrative and managed-care solution for community health centers, today announced that four Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) have joined the company's independent provider association (IPA): Long Island Select Healthcare, Metro Community Health Centers, Joseph P. Addabbo Family Health Center, and Advantage Care Health Centers. Currently, there are 20 million people living in more than 4,000 medically underserved areas across the country, and these FQHCs will work with Yuvo Health to gain access to value-based contracts that expand their reach, while receiving administrative services to optimize and scale their operations.

"FQHCs play a critical role in the nation's healthcare ecosystem, and by partnering with Yuvo Health, they can focus on delivering better care to more members of their community, while also optimizing their performance and driving down the cost of care," said Cesar Herrera, CEO and co-founder of Yuvo Health. "We are committed to the historically marginalized communities that FQHCs serve, of which our 100% BIPOC founding team have been part, as we know firsthand the transformative power of compassionate care."

Earlier this year, Yuvo Health announced a $7.3 million seed round of funding to expand its initial program in downstate New York, develop proprietary technology tools and platform, and strengthen partnerships with FQHCs in the greater New York area and beyond. More recently, the company expanded its diverse leadership team — of which 80% are women and more than half are women of color — with future plans to increase the overall team by 200% by year's end.

FQHCs who partner with Yuvo Health receive the following major benefits:

Access to value-based contracts. With their partners in mind, Yuvo Health contracts directly with health plans, enabling FQHCs to participate in these contracts, most of which would have been unable to qualify on their own. Delegation of administrative functions. Yuvo Health empowers FQHCs to optimize and scale their administrative functions to support the requirements of new contracts, including patient outreach and engagement, data aggregation and reporting, referral management and care coordination, risk adjustment, data, quality, and risk management, and contract administration Expanded care. Partnering with Yuvo Health, FQHCs can more effectively serve the growing needs of their communities.

"Our mission is to provide access to quality and comprehensive healthcare, while respecting the unique abilities and needs of patients throughout their lifespan," said Dr. James R. Powell Chief Executive Officer of Long Island Select Healthcare, commonly known as LISH. "Yuvo Health opens the gates to contracts we otherwise wouldn't qualify for, providing us with critical infrastructure to unlock revenue streams from value-based care that would otherwise remain beyond our reach."

To learn more about working with Yuvo Health, Community Health Centers and Federally Qualified Health Centers can visit here .

About Yuvo Health:

Launched in January 2021, Yuvo Health was founded in New York City by a fully BIPOC team with the common goal of bringing fair, quality care to underserved communities. A team that shares first-hand experience of the impact quality health care can make, strive to instill more compassionate care within healthcare systems. Yuvo Health is continuously proving their innovation and reliability by providing an industry-leading product of administrative and managed-care contracting solutions to Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC). Yuvo aims to relieve administrative pressure from FQHCs to allow them to focus completely on providing quality care to communities in need. While continuing to serve the downstate New York market, Yuvo anticipates providing their services across New York, the Midwest and the Mid-Atlantic regions. For more information, please visit www.yuvohealth.com .

