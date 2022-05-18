Worldwide Express Celebrates 30th Anniversary with Primary Sponsorship Debut in NASCAR Cup Series

Top-ranked logistics provider hiring aggressively; moving into new Dallas headquarters in 2022

DALLAS, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Founded in 1992, Worldwide Express began as a franchisor with the goal of providing unmatched shipping logistics services to the small and medium-sized business (SMB) community. In the three decades since, Worldwide Express, combined with its sister brands GlobalTranz and Unishippers, has become a top-ranked, full-service logistics provider and the second-largest privately held freight brokerage in North America, with customers spanning from SMBs to the Fortune 100.

This month, Worldwide Express marks 30 years in business and makes its debut as a primary sponsor in the NASCAR Cup Series. As part of a multi-year partnership with Trackhouse Racing, this week's NASCAR All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway will be the inaugural race for the WWEX Racing paint scheme on Ross Chastain's No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro. The scheme will make its debut on Daniel Suarez's No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro later this season in Michigan. For more information on the full WWEX Racing program, please visit www.wwexracing.com.

"From our beginnings as a startup operated from our co-founder David Kiger's spare bedroom, Worldwide Express has grown over the past 30 years into a leading, full-service logistics provider with an unrivaled growth engine, unmatched logistics solutions across direct and indirect channels, and world-class technology," said Tom Madine, Worldwide Express CEO. "Our foundation was built with a mindset that prioritized growth and delivering value to our customers, while maintaining market-leading relationships with our carrier partners. As we exceed $5 billion in revenue in 2022, we're deeply appreciative of our team and partners who have fueled the growth of the business and positioned us for the next 30 years, and beyond."

Rob Rose, Worldwide Express President, added: "Following our merger last year with GlobalTranz, we now provide an unparalleled offering of market-leading, multi-modal logistics solutions to customers ranging from SMBs up to some of the largest enterprises in the world. As our business has expanded, we have looked to establish value-added partnerships with carriers and other partners in and outside of the industry. Our NASCAR relationships with Trackhouse Racing and Niece Motorsports are great examples of collaborations that have delivered commercial benefits and increased national visibility for the three WWEX brands. Whether it's a celebration in Victory Lane or helping delivering goods from the shop to Main Street, our teams share a relentless drive to win, and we're excited to see where our NASCAR initiatives lead to next."

The combined Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers family of brands together form one of the top logistics providers in the country, offering market-leading solutions for parcel, less-than-truckload (LTL) and truckload shipping and managed transportation services delivered through proprietary technology. With the company's unique data assets and business intelligence capabilities, more than 115,000 shippers benefit from enhanced visibility and efficiency for their supply chains. The company will manage more than 35 million shipments in 2022 through its network of carrier partners, including over 65 leading LTL carriers and more than 85,000 truckload carriers.

Worldwide Express, GlobalTranz and Unishippers together employ more than 2,500 team members across 75 offices in the U.S., including 370 people in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The companies have been consistently recognized across the country in various "Best Places to Work" surveys. Capping off its 30th anniversary year, Worldwide Express will be relocating its corporate headquarters to a new office location in Deep Ellum in Dallas at the end of 2022 and will be planning celebratory events throughout the year at many of its national locations. The company is hiring aggressively and looking for new, talented team members. To learn more about joining Worldwide Express, visit the company's Careers page at www.wwex.com/careers.

About Worldwide Express

Worldwide Express, LLC is a full-service, non-asset-based logistics provider offering more than 115,000 customers access to industry-leading small package, truckload and less-than-truckload shipping solutions. With an annual systemwide revenue approaching $5 billion through a network of company-owned, franchise and agent locations, Worldwide Express, combined with its sister brands GlobalTranz and Unishippers, is the second-largest privately held freight brokerage in the country. As the largest non-retail UPS® Authorized Reseller in the US, the company is a local partner for the global supply chains for shippers of all sizes, from small- to medium-sized businesses to enterprise organizations. This, coupled with a selective portfolio of more than 65 LTL and tens of thousands of truckload carriers, provides clients with an unmatched range of options and flexibility to meet their shipping needs. To learn more, visit www.wwex.com.

