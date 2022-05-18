SyTrue Hires Healthcare Technology Veteran Steven Lang as Senior Vice President of Sales

Strategic sales leader brings more than a decade of healthcare technology experience to new role

STATELINE, Nev., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --SyTrue, the leader in modernizing payer workflows to reduce costs and increase efficiencies, announced today the appointment of Steven Lang as senior vice president of sales.

SyTrue's solutions synthesize, normalize and transform unstructured clinical data into strategic enterprise-wide digital assets that catalyze informed decision-making and increase efficiency for health plans. With NLP-driven workflows, health plans achieve a higher accuracy and ROI on payment integrity and risk adjustment programs.

In his new role, Lang will be responsible for driving business and revenue growth across SyTrue's customer segments and product lines, as well as strategic partnerships and marketing initiatives to improve customer experience and growth.

"In his career, Steven has demonstrated an exceptional track record of partnering with customers to solve problems and achieve their goals," said SyTrue Founder and CEO Kyle Silvestro. "We're happy to welcome Steven to the team as we continue to add new clients and unveil new innovations."

Lang, a strategic sales leader and senior executive with more than a decade of experience in growing revenue, brings deep domain expertise in healthcare and technology to his new role. He most recently served as vice president of sales with Apixio, a value-based care technology company. Prior to Apixio, Lang held the role of sales director with Truven Health Analytics, part of the IBM Watson Health business.

"SyTrue is leading the market in the delivery of proven solutions that are creating more efficient and cost-effective workflows for payers and providers." said Lang. "I am thrilled to be part of the SyTrue team and look forward to helping the company accelerate its strong growth and build on its successful record of delivering innovative tools that make sense of healthcare's dirty data."

About SyTrue

SyTrue, the leader in modernizing payer workflows to reduce costs and increase efficiencies, enables healthcare payers to make sense of fragmented, dirty data, driving greater transparency that increases productivity, reduces costs and enhances revenue. Healthcare payers must analyze extensive amounts of unstructured data to identify insights from patients' episodic health records, which cannot be accessed by traditional methods of search and require expensive chart reviews. SyTrue's innovative clinical Natural Language Processing (NLP) Operating System NLP OS™ synthesizes, normalizes and transforms unstructured clinical data into a strategic enterprise-wide digital asset that catalyzes informed decision-making for risk adjustment, care coordination and payment integrity. Developed by clinicians and data scientists with deep healthcare domain expertise, SyTrue's solutions boost the productivity of review teams and generate higher ROI on chart reviews through greater accuracy, speed, repeatability and scalability. SyTrue is trusted by top-tier health plans who have leveraged NLP OS™ to process more than 10 billion health records, yielding insights that lead to increased efficiencies and improvements in financial performance.

