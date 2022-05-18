National 2022 Student Success Symposia Series Kicks Off with SoCal Event for Higher Ed Leaders

Student Affairs, Student Life, and Student Services Leaders are Invited to Norco Campus for a Day of Networking, Discussions, and Strategic Workshops

SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The pandemic may have greatly disrupted the lives of students and the higher education institutions that serve them, but it also quickly taught higher ed leaders lessons that they'll leverage to guide their institutions far into the future. EduNav, the California-based provider of course-to-career academic planning technology, announced today that it is sponsoring a student success symposia series to facilitate the sharing of these learnings.

The national series of day-long events will kick off at Norco College in Norco, California on Wednesday, June 29th at 9:30 AM. Attendees will participate in facilitated workshops, roundtable discussions, and networking breaks before leaving with action plans for their campus that drive them toward:

Building (or refining) actionable student success pathways that emphasize career readiness.

Developing an integrated, optimized student success tech stack that helps every student achieve their academic and professional goals.

"We knew student success couldn't be achieved in a silo, and the pandemic further reinforced that for us," shared Monica Green, Ed.D., President of Norco College. "Students, policymakers, higher education leaders, student support staff — really, all members of society have a key role to play in achieving this strategic mission together."

Dr. Green continued: "That's why we're excited to partner with EduNav to host leaders from 2-year and 4-year institutions across Southern California. We're looking forward to talking through shared challenges and offering hard-learned best practices around overcoming them."

Andrew Brown, CEO of EduNav, added: "Our experience working with all three of the colleges in the Riverside Community College District (RCCD) makes it clear that they're great, student-focused partners for this kickoff event. We are excited to co-host this event in California next month, and to start planning our next regional events in Texas and Florida as well!"

About Norco College

Norco College is a two-year public institution of higher education, one of three colleges in the Riverside Community College District (RCCD). Proudly serving the cities of Norco, Corona, Eastvale, Jurupa Valley, Temescal Valley, and surrounding communities. Norco College serves over 16,000 students annually as they pursue their higher education goals and achieve career success. Norco College is helping to create the next generation of leaders, entrepreneurs, and game-changers.

About EduNav

Backed by a range of venture investors focused on technology, education, and social responsibility, EduNav increases student access, equity, and affordability through automated, integrated, and optimized course-to-career planning technology. Colleges and universities that use our SmartPlan, Insights, and Summit solutions empower their students from all backgrounds to make informed decisions along their academic journeys. Working with us, these institutions remove scheduling complexities and financial barriers so everyone can seize the economic and social benefits of higher education. Learn more about EduNav by connecting with us on LinkedIn, following us on Twitter, and bookmarking our blog, the Course-to-Career Chronicle.

