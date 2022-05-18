ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP'S RANDALL LEFF NAMED AMONG TOP 100 LAWYERS IN LOS ANGELES

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced today that its Co-Managing Partner Randall Leff has been recognized as a "Top 100 Lawyer" by the Los Angeles Business Journal. According to the journal's publisher Josh Schimmels, the 100 lawyers selected "have demonstrated exceptional legal skill and achievements across the full spectrum of responsibility, exemplary leadership and contributions to the Los Angeles community at large."

"Randy is passionate about his practice and creative in his approach to resolving conflict," said Co-Managing Partner Barry MacNaughton. "He is a an example of professionalism and integrity to people within the Firm and throughout the profession."

Leff, a member of Ervin Cohen & Jessup's Executive Committee and Litigation Department, is a seasoned business trial attorney. "For more than 30 years, he has tried and resolved 'bet the company' business disputes in both state and federal court," says the special feature. "His clients value his consistently customized, high-quality legal services with his signature enthusiasm, creativity, and passion. Leff has built his reputation by developing innovative strategies that recognize the relationship between the immediate legal and the long-term goals of the business. By working collaboratively with his clients, he is able to solve problems creatively and minimize the impact of litigation," adds the publication.

Understanding Leff's skills and sound judgment, many of his clients have asked him to join their management teams in the role of outside general counsel. In this capacity, he further influences the business by bringing his experience, ingenuity, and problem solving expertise to the management team. Through this process, he works with his clients and other legal professionals to develop strategies that move their organizations forward.

Leff currently serves on the Executive Committee of Geneva Group International (GGI), an international group of attorneys and consultants. Through his participation in GGI, Leff has been representing domestic and international businesses in both litigation and transactional matters throughout the United States. He also has represented various Asian-American individuals and entities who are doing business in Los Angeles' Koreatown and the San Gabriel Valley.

Leff is a frequently requested public speaker and has been selected to present at many GGI seminars: Asia Pacific Regional; European Regional; and Best Practices Conferences. These seminars topics include: "Effective Dispute Resolution in the United States;" "Creating and Sustaining an Environment that Stimulates Business Development Activities;" and "If it is Not Broken, Fix it."

Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP is a full-service firm that provides a broad range of business-related legal services including corporate law; litigation; intellectual property & technology law; real estate transactions and finance; construction & environmental law; tax planning and controversies; employment law; health care law; bankruptcy, receivership and reorganization; and estate planning. For more information, visit http://www.ecjlaw.com/

