EMS Approved by the Association of American Medical Colleges

EXTON, Pa. , May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Education Management Solutions, the industry leader in healthcare education solutions, announced today the selection of Competency.AI, an EMS product, as a Curriculum Inventory and benchmarking tool by the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC).

AAMC's Curriculum Inventory (CI) is designed to serve as the premier benchmarking and reporting tool for content, structure, delivery, and assessment of medical school curricula throughout the United States. Reports from CI help participating institutions benchmark their curricula, understand trends, and provide AAMC with data to develop and sustain curriculum and program accreditation standards.

The certification of EMS' CI solution, Competency.AI, was approved in record time for any AAMC vendor applicant, as EMS was fully compliant with AAMC's exacting technical data and interoperability standards. As an approved vendor participant, EMS joins an exclusive list of providers committed to the CI standards to support AAMC-accredited medical colleges and institutions.

"Removing education silos to facilitate visibility and ROI across healthcare curricula is a key focus for EMS," said Matt Merino, CEO of Education Management Solutions. "The selection by AAMC deepens the collaboration across our healthcare partners as we work together to create a scalable, highly skilled workforce."

Competency.AI provides educators with a unique and effective solution aligning target outcomes across the entire curriculum. With a centralized and secure cloud-based framework, Competency.AI ensures program outcomes linearly align with course objectives, assessment protocols, and accreditation requirements. Advanced data reporting and analytic features give educators the ability to track learner performance across the curriculum, monitor assessment accreditation criteria, and analyze risk factors with advanced gap analysis tools.

Celebrating 30 years of innovation, Education Management Solutions (EMS) is a pioneer in simulation and competency-based learning for healthcare education and training. EMS provides turnkey education solutions, program management, design, installation, and 24/7 customer support for hundreds of universities, colleges, and healthcare systems worldwide.

